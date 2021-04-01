A subject faces felony charges after Monroe County deputies followed up on information regarding a stolen van and trailer earlier this year from Monroe Regional Hospital.
Anthony Paul Morris, 38, of Moccasin Creek Drive, was charged March 31 with grand larceny, motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to his residence and located the trailer. It continued to state Morris came home while authorities were waiting on someone from the hospital to identify the trailer. He was then arrested for the meth charge.
Deputies were later able to locate the stolen van in the Hamilton area and recover it.