ABERDEEN – The future of a $12 million rehabilitation of the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building is unknown following the news in mid-January of a stop order on the project.
The building was vacated by the U.S. District Court in late 2017 due to mold issues, and the scope of the project included replacement of the HVAC system, more energy-efficient additions, numerous improvements and remediation of the mold.
During Jan. 21’s board of aldermen meeting, Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone asked for a unified effort to voice Aberdeen’s desire to keep the project active.
“It’s time for us to mount a campaign to our legislators – Trent Kelly, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Wicker and the president of the United States. It is an election year, and I think they’ll hear from us. We need a joint effort from everyone in our town to put pressure on our legislators to get this construction campaign going again,” he said.
U. S. District Court, Northern District of Mississippi District Architect Pamela Leonard sent a press release Jan. 13 explaining the building’s owner, General Service Administration (GSA), issuing a stop order to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for the project due to a miscalculation on what was to be a 20-year payment.
The project was set up as a Utility Energy Service Contract (UESC) with the TVA.
According to the press release, after two years of project development, GSA determined using the UESC as a funding mechanism is not viable under current GSA funding regulations. The UESC funding hinged on having a required energy payback no longer than 20 years. The payback was miscalculated by the GSA team and actually extends much longer than the legally allowed 20 years for UESC funding.
Last summer, speakers at a pre-construction meeting explained the timeline of the project, which was slated to begin last September with the main part of the project to be completed this fall or winter. Following additional projects, court officials were slated to relocate next spring.
Court officials are continuing efforts to secure funding for the project, but it’s unknown at this time what the next step is.
In other business, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins asked for the public’s help in voting online daily for the town’s nominations on Mississippi Magazine’s Best Of 2020 list.
Aberdeen has been nominated in the Best Place to Live and Best Downtown categories, The Magnolias is nominated for Best Historic Site, and The Cottage Tea Room is nominated for Best Sweet Tea and Best Blue Plate Special.
“We can vote once a day each day. I’m asking everyone to pass it around and share. We can vote through February 15,” Robbins said. “The nominations are closed, so these are popular votes.”
Voting can be done online at www.mississippimagazine.secondstreetapp.com. Links are also posted on the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and Mississippi Magazine Facebook pages.
Results will be published in the May/June issue of Mississippi Magazine.
During citizen input, Linda Record announced the date of the next citywide cleanup, adding there are two ways of volunteering that day.
“On March 28, there are two great opportunities to volunteer. One is trash cleanup day here at City Hall. The other is at the food pantry because it’s also distribution day,” she said.