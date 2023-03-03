Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland and farm land near the river is flooded. Equipment and livestock may need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Friday was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 17.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.1 feet on 02/12/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River at Bigbee affecting Monroe County. For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water is flowing over portions of Hood Road and extensive agricultural flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 05/06/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen affecting Monroe and Lowndes Counties. For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Saturday evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.6 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 11/10/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&