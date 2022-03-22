Update: 4:07 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said there are downed power lines and poles in Darracott from the storm.   

Original story: 

As of just after 3:45 p.m., Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson and Sheriff Kevin Crook both said no damage had been reported to their offices due to Tuesday’s storm.

Local weather reports indicated a strong storm traveling through Monroe County just after 3 p.m., with peaks in areas such as Darracott and Splunge. The same storm caused damage in Clay County. 

Sanderson said anyone who did sustain any structural damage from this storm should report it to Monroe County 911. 

