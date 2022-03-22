A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Update: 4:07 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said there are downed power lines and poles in Darracott from the storm.
Original story:
As of just after 3:45 p.m., Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson and Sheriff Kevin Crook both said no damage had been reported to their offices due to Tuesday’s storm.
Local weather reports indicated a strong storm traveling through Monroe County just after 3 p.m., with peaks in areas such as Darracott and Splunge. The same storm caused damage in Clay County.
Sanderson said anyone who did sustain any structural damage from this storm should report it to Monroe County 911.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 5:06 pm
