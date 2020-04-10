According to meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville, a very significant severe weather and tornado outbreak is expected Sunday into early Monday morning across the Southeast/Mid-South regions. This has all the signs of being potentially a bad day but DO NOT compare it to the Super Outbreak [of 2011].
Reminder: Each severe weather event is unique and different in its own way.
* Primary threats: large hail to golf ball size (possibly larger), widespread damaging winds to 70 mph, and tornadoes (some strong/long tracked).
* Estimated Storm Timing: Noon Sunday through midnight.
Total Rainfall Amounts: 1 to 3 inches with locally 3+. Given the fast moving nature of these storms, widespread flooding issues are not anticipated.
* Greatest Areas Of Concern: North and Central MS into North and Central Alabama.
* Personal thoughts: This is definitely our biggest threat of the year so far and quite frankly I can see where a further upgrade to a High Risk is probable if not likely. However, the bottom line is be prepared and know where your safe place is, etc. Have a weather radio or some good weather app to alert you at all times.
**Risk Categories From SPC**: Regardless of Enhanced, Moderate, or High Risk, storms do not care which risk they move into so don’t focus so much on the categorical risk provided by the Storm Prediction Center. Example: The Nashville tornado this year occurred on a Marginal to Slight Risk day with just a 2% to 5% Tornado probability.