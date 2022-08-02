NETTLETON – For School Year ‘22-’23, one goal for Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson is to focus on enhancing growth for students.
“We greatly need to focus more on student performance, mainly growth. A majority of our students seem to always perform at an average level. I feel like we have a lot of those students that can perform at a proficient level and above if we put the right instruction in the right way in front of them.
“I also feel like our lower-performing students can grow from where they currently perform. Of course, we can't forget the ones who already perform at a high level. We need to give them as many opportunities as possible to continue to push their learning,” he said.
Last year, Nettleton High School’s juniors began working with a career coach thanks to support from the CREATE Foundation and Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
“Mrs. Alexander has done a great job in getting our students in front of different businesses and generating interest in what career opportunities are out there for our students. She is working diligently in finding ways to help students become interns in various fields for them to gain experience in positions they might find an interest in. We hope to work with both Lee and Monroe County businesses to help our students know that there are many career options locally,” Dickerson said.
“We feel like we are beginning to put some puzzle pieces together to make our district stronger and more attractive. We are excited to see more of our students succeed in whatever way they can,” he added.
Also outside of the school setting, students have partnered with Nettleton Main Street with ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life, which illustrates area of student growth.
“There is a lot of pride in our town. The people of the town have put in a lot of time and effort to give others a place to visit, shop and have fun. Our school children and parents are a big part of all of it. There is a lot of investment made in all three, and they all are intertwined. When you can have a place that works together like Nettleton, there is a world of positive outcomes to be had in the future. It is an investment to the future of those who will be here for years to come,” Dickerson said.
Another goal for the upcoming school year centers on security.
“Safety is always a topic in which we are always trying to improve. Our SRO (school resource officer), Officer Burgeson, does a good job on our campuses and keeps the safety team informed on anything that needs immediate attention to help make us safer. We are now talking about ways to help keep our students safe inside the classroom above just locking the door mainly due to the tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas,” Dickerson said.
During the summer break, capital improvements made in the district included replacement of the hallway floor in the junior high building and several air conditioning units. As of early July, an HVAC project in the upper elementary school building was the next scheduled project.
The Nettleton School District is also making improvements using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds by replacing several windows at NHS and changing door locks in some buildings.
