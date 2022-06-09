ABERDEEN – In late May, Malia Luker walked across a stage in Pensacola, Florida to receive her diploma along with hundreds of other students enrolled through the Abeka Christian school program.
It wasn’t just a milestone for her but also for Aberdeen Pentecostal Academy since Luker is the school’s first graduate.
She enrolled at Aberdeen Pentecostal Academy in 2015 when it first opened.
“Since I was already going to the [Aberdeen First Pentecostal] church before I started, I knew a lot of the students and the teachers. It was exciting,” Luker said.
She entered the school as a sixth-grader, and two other students joined her at the same grade level in eighth grade, providing for more one-on-one attention.
“The teachers helped you understand the problem better instead of trying to figure it out on your own,” she said.
She said certain grade levels were combined together while she was in school.
“When we first started off, we were using A.C.E. PACEs, which were booklets we worked through. We were using the old Sunday school rooms as school and then we moved into the old sanctuary. When we moved, we got started with the Abeka program, which was a lot harder,” she said.
She took traditional courses through the Abeka program, which she said was taught online and reinforced by classroom teachers.
Luker plans to major in business at Itawamba Community College and continue working her job at Lee’s Precast in Egypt.