Student volunteers helping with downtown cleanup project By JOHN WARD Monroe Journal John Ward Reporter Author email Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago AMORY – Amory High School's community service group, Amory Students for Change, will help with a city cleanup day during the Amory Christmas Open House weekend, and volunteers are asked to help.The group will meet at Frisco Park Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. to help clean up the alleys behind Amory's downtown stores that face Main Street.Any volunteers from the community who would be interested to join are welcome to help with the project headed up by Amory Main Street Board of Directors President Carla Glasgow."We are asking each merchant, along with building owners, to remove all objects and trash behind their buildings. Garbage bags will be provided by the city," she said.Glasgow said three members from the student volunteer group will be stationed at each end of the alleys to start cleanup."The city asked Amory Main Street to spearhead this cleanup so that the alleys can be overlaid with new pavement," she said.Glasgow is issuing a challenge to the citizens of Amory to follow through and do their share to pick up litter and debris around their properties."Let's help Amory shine again," she said.