Juniors throughout Mississippi will take the ACT test Feb. 23, and schools serving Monroe County students are helping to get them motivated to perform well.
“Your class standing with your GPA is important, but the ACT is the one our universities and colleges look at for some serious scholarship money. One of the more important factors of the ACT is knowing where kids stand nationally, but it means scholarship money and opportunities,” said Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan.
For the Monroe County School District, ACT prep is embedded at each campus for English and Algebra II. With that, the structure and sample questioning of the ACT test is embedded in classes. Some district campuses also offer ACT courses.
Additionally, some teachers at the Advanced Learning Center offer ACT prep. Students have access to free websites for sample tests also.
Jernigan added pacing and test endurance are lessons built in to prepare students.
“We talk about when our teachers give tests and assessments, it needs to have rigor and some endurance to it to get them used to it. If we consistently gave an assessment to a student and it took them 15 to 20 minutes to complete it, when they get to that state test and it takes them an hour and a half, that test endurance is something to deal with. You look at the ACT and you’ve got a maximum time of 175 minutes,” he said.
He said some MCSD students have taken the ACT test during their freshmen and sophomore years. Some students, on the other hand, are taking it for the first time next week.
“We’re looking and tracking to see what we can do even more to provide for some consistency for our kids to provide an opportunity,” Jernigan said.
Trying to be
competitive
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford said two years ago the school placed eighth on the ACT statewide and second in northeast Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Education did not release data from school year ’19-’20 ACT results.
“It’s a competitive thing for them and they try to beat the group before them. When we look at the averages, the kids know how the group before them scores, and their goal is to beat that average,” she said. “Our kids are competitive, and our teachers are competitive in everything we do. We just want to always push to not only stand out amongst everyone else but to beat our previous mark as well.”
ACT prep at Amory High School begins for ninth-graders, with 25 minutes spent daily during lunch periods for freshmen, sophomores and seniors to prepare for the test. A more intense ACT boot camp began earlier this week taught by Mary Beth Black during the school day.
Through the boot camp, students make note cards, identify best practices, focus on content and drill how to best take the test.
“In January, we group our ACT. All juniors have lunch sixth period. We group them by how they have scored on practice tests or if they’ve taken the ACT, how they scored to see what area they need the most work on before February,” Stanford said. “Some may have met the benchmark on English but not in math, so they’re working on math more than English at this point.”
In order for the junior class to be eligible for senior leave next year, they must achieve certain benchmarks on the ACT, which include an 18 for English, 22 for reading, 22 for math at Amory High School.
Students will set other incentives for if they meet the benchmarks.
“We’re proud of the kids and how much they’ve worked already to prepare for this test. We’re excited to see them in the boot camp working. We had an optional boot camp last Wednesday and had 30 kids show up for that,” Stanford said.
Trying a new method
Nettleton High School is one of 31 Mississippi schools selected for the Jumpstart Test Prep ACT English Pilot, a legislatively-funded test prep program for next week’s test.
“It has helped us out tremendously. A lot of our students have come to the teachers, who have had great response from students about how it has increased their knowledge, not just in subject matter but the structure of the test and questions,” said NHS Principal Justin Hollis, adding students have asked for the math component of test prep. “It has really helped their confidence going into the ACT test.”
There are eight total modules with Jumpstart Test Prep, which are 45 minutes long and hosted by young presenters. It is based on ACT prep approaches of Dot McClendon, a Mississippi educator who has received numerous awards during her career.
Hollis said after completing the program, there’s still time for teachers to review and reteach items students missed on the practice assessment.
“Most of the content on the ACT was learned a long time ago, especially English I,” said Sha Walker, co-founder and CEO of Jumpstart Test Prep, explaining the program familiarizes students with previous lessons they may not have seen in a while. “I think if we fully implement in all four subjects, it would move the state forward.”
The Mississippi Legislature has allocated a little more funding towards the program.
Nettleton’s current program is funded for one school year and within that time, students have access to prepare them for other times they take the ACT.
Amanda Cox and Cassandra Bowen are Nettleton’s two ACT prep teachers. Cox said a positive is that Jumpstart Test Prep gives students refreshers on lessons they hadn’t been taught in years.
“ACT includes grammar skills they haven’t focused on in a while. They slow down and go back to those lessons,” she said. “Students seem to like it. They think it’s going to help with scores.”
The results from February’s ACT scores will be compared to the current juniors’ best previous ACT scores to determine the degree of improvement rather than comparing this class to last year’s class of juniors.
Hollis anticipates for Nettleton’s ACT scores to increase after using the program.
“The enthusiasm of the students and seeing what they’ve learned…right now I haven’t seen that a lot in the last year and a half I’ve been here with the ACT. Since going through this program, it’s opened a lot of their eyes,” he said.
Trying to build
a culture
The Aberdeen School District has been trying to build on its culture of students taking the ACT. The district was awarded grants from the South Monroe County Community Fund in 2019 and 2020 to help provide for eighth-graders to take the ACT early to give them an idea of what to expect from the test.
There are approximately 30 sophomores interested in participating in the high school’s collegiate academy next year, which is a partnership program with the Mississippi University for Woman. They will all take the ACT in March, and the minimum score to participate is a 17.
For the junior testing day, Aberdeen High School is partnering with education consulting company Preps through William Carey University for an ACT boot camp review Feb. 18. It will include test-taking strategy, keys to embracing the ACT challenge, practice problems, a review of scholarship awards for ACT scores, an overview of areas of emphasis for the test and motivational tips.
Aberdeen High School Principal Dr. Dana Bullard hopes to build a program in-house to help motivate students for the test.
“Right now we’re trying to rely on our math, English and science content teachers to make sure that they’re teaching the curriculum in the classroom. Your core curriculum and classroom teachings help prepare for the ACT more than any other gimmick,” she said.
For the Class of 2022, there are currently three students vying for STAR Student at Aberdeen.
“They all have 24s and 25s and they want to take it again. It’s competitive because before, they wouldn’t have even known the score of what it takes to get into college,” Bullard said of ACT scores. “These students now know more of what it takes to get into college.”
She added students who receive free and reduced lunch are eligible for free tutoring through ACT and Khan Academy, which is based on their score.