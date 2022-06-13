ABERDEEN – The DeMarion Sankofa Foundation, which began awarding academic scholarships to Aberdeen High School graduates in 2019, made a significant impact through its annual contributions this year.
In addition to awarding scholarships to AHS Class of 2022 graduates Makayla D. Davis and Aijah Huggins, the foundation gave two community awards totaling $2,500 each to the Aberdeen Knights peewee football program and community service group M.O.V. (Men of Vision).
“The Aberdeen Knights were founded and headed by Foster Fields, who is a fire captain at the Aberdeen Fire Department. Men of Vision’s president is Willie Loggan, and they do a lot of good work in the city and partner with [Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director] Michelle [Stewart] for citywide cleanups and a back to school event,” said Denice Marion Olatunji, president of the foundation.
The foundation partnered with Omega Psi Phi fraternity with the grants, which are the largest community service grants it has awarded.
Additionally, Aberdeen High School was awarded with a surprise $5,000 donation during its awards day. It was presented by Dr. David Marion, a 1978 AHS graduate and current grand basileus of Omega Psi Phi.
Foundation representatives also presented Stewart with a sponsorship check for an upcoming game night through the park and recreation department.
The DeMarion Sankofa Foundation honors the late Henry Earl Marion, who started businesses in Aberdeen in the 1970s, such as DeMarion Janitorial Service, Henry’s Barbecue, a gas station and apartment complexes. His children, Olatunji, Diane Marion Eunice and Marion, started the foundation.
“The year 2020 was our first year ever to give out a community service grant,” Olatunji said.
In the inaugural academic scholarship year, one student received a scholarship, but two students have received scholarships in following years.
“We’re looking for high school students who are planning on majoring in a field where they’ll be of service to others such as nursing, social work and teaching,” Olatunji said.