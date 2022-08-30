mcj-2022-08-03-news-aviation-camp-recap

Students gained more understanding about careers in the aviation field through a recent camp at Aberdeen High School. Participants are pictured at the Columbus Air Force Base.

 COURTESY

ABERDEEN – Fourteen students were able to have dialogue with commercial, military and former military pilots, among other professionals, through Aberdeen High School’s recent aviation camp.

