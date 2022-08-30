ABERDEEN – Fourteen students were able to have dialogue with commercial, military and former military pilots, among other professionals, through Aberdeen High School’s recent aviation camp.
During the week, students toured the Monroe County Airport and Columbus Air Force Base, in addition to hearing from guests in the classroom.
“I definitely believe the kids walked away with an awareness of better career opportunities after the camp than they walked in on day one,” said outgoing AHS JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams.
An airline executive, an UPS pilot and Air National Guard recruiters were among those students interacted with during the week-long camp. During the Columbus Air Force Base tour, participants got to see firsthand how a jet engine works and talk to people who rotate tires from jets’ landing gears.
Of the 14 camp participants, 13 were female.
“I think it’s a direct result of better promotion and marketing – letting students know that there really isn’t a barrier. If you want it, go for it,” Williams said of female students’ interests in previously male-dominated careers.
One of the parents told Williams that aviation camp made her daughter start to consider a career as a pilot.
“For me personally, I think it proved its concept, and it’s something that definitely should be continued and maybe even target students at an even earlier age,” he said. “I think it demonstrates the fact that although we continue to focus on the high school, there’s value to look at this opportunity to push into the middle school demographic.”
