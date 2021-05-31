Among end of the school year activities, students at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers got to explore the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s armored vehicle. On top of that, they were able to try on tactical gear and ask deputies questions.
“It’s not only seeing a tactical vehicle, it’s building that relationship with the community and law enforcement. We’re trying to show our appreciation to the kids who had a hard year, especially with COVID going on,” said acting Smithville school resource officer Tyrone Heard.
He wanted to bring the armored vehicle partly as a way for students to unwind from testing.
The visits may also help inspire future career ambitions in law enforcement.
“You have a lot of police officers who care, and a lot of people don’t see that behind the scenes. It’s about reaching out to our younger generation and showing them to trust the police. We build that relationship with the kids because those are our next leaders, police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers. This gives them an opportunity at this age to build these relationships,” Heard said.
Students were most impressed with the size of the armored vehicle, and Heard said the visits give them the opportunity to see it first-hand versus seeing similar vehicles on TV.