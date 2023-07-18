Summer 2023 has been above normal rainfall wise thus far across most of Mississippi.
Normal July Rainfall Average For Amory: 4.41 inches
July 2023 Total Thus far is: between 3-5 inches according to NOAA's Hydrologic Prediction Service. According to my personal rain gauge, I have picked up 4.92 inches thus far this month. Just recently, locations in Central MS especially Louisville and Ackerman saw over 12 inches of rain within a days time. My total rainfall amount here in Smithville for June this year was 5.13 (June normal is 4.63 inches).
In June 2021, I saw 14.75 inches of rain. The highest June total I've ever had. Mississippi has not been in a major drought since 2000. We have seen abormally dry to exceptional drought conditions in 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2000 across portions of the state.
This year, parts of western Mississippi are in abnormally to moderate drought conditions. However, these drought conditions have been few and far between especially during the last few years during the summer. In fact, one could argue that our summers are becoming cooler and wetter than normal.
I don't believe it's due to manmade climate change or whatever you call it these days. It's just the natural cycle of the atmospheric pattern. In fact, so far this summer, the only city across North Mississippi that has hit 100 degrees has been Tupelo. We are seeing far less 100 degree days than we use to.
Why? Because it's been wetter than normal. However, even with drought issues, we've trended down in number of days at or above 100 since 2000.
From June through August 2000: Aberdeen saw 10 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 6.61 inches)
From June through August 2001: Aberdeen saw zero days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 12.59 inches)
From June thru August 2002: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 9.51 inches)
From June thru August 2003: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 15.20 inches)
From June thru August 2004: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 13.34 inches)
From June thru August 2005: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 21.61 inches)
From June thru August 2006: Aberdeen, MS saw 11 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 5.54 inches)
From June thru August 2007: Aberdeen, MS saw 12 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 6.38 inches)
From June thru August 2008: Aberdeen, MS saw 1 day with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 9.25 inches)
From June thru August 2009: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 13.12 inches)
From June thru August 2010: Aberdeen, MS saw 7 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 9.21 inches)
From June thru August 2011: Aberdeen, MS saw 3 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 8.89 inches)
From June thru August 2012: Aberdeen, MS saw 5 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 18.36 inches)
From June thru August 2013: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 7.28 inches)
From June thru August 2014: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 11.87 inches)
From June thru August 2015: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 10.12 inches)
From June thru August 2016: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 13.49 inches)
From June thru August 2017: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 7.15 inches)
From June thru August 2018: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 8.76 inches)
From June thru August 2019: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 14.52 inches)
From June thru August 2020: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 6.13 inches)
From June thru August 2021: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 26.24 inches)
From June thru August 2022: Aberdeen, MS saw 0 days with temperatures at or above 100. (Total 3-month rainfall June thru August: 8.50 inches)
Out of the last 22 years, only five years (2000, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012) have had greater than 3 days at or above 100 degrees from June through August. This is extraordinary. To add on to this, from 2000 through 2009, Aberdeen saw 113.15 inches of total rainfall between June thru August.
From 2010 thru 2019, Aberdeen saw 109.65 inches of total rainfall between June thru August. From 2020 thru 2022 (thus far): Aberdeen has had 40.87 inches of total rainfall between June thru August. Grand Total Rainfall amounts from 2000 thru 2022 (June thru August) is 263.67 inches.
