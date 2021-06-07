Whereas summer reading programs at local libraries have historically included guests and activities, residual effects of the pandemic are still impacting events. Accordingly, no in-person activities are being hosted this summer.
Tombigbee Regional Library System Director Tanna Taylor said each library will be arranging its own program around the national theme of Tails and Tales from the Collaborative Summer Reading Program.
“We’re not encouraging large gatherings. It’s difficult to book presenters under the circumstances. Some of our libraries will be providing grab-and-go packets for curbside pickup,” Taylor said.
This year’s summer reading program theme offers lessons about land animals though books and online activities.
Evans Memorial Library Director Barbara Blair headed up the distribution of 350 such packets for the students at Aberdeen Elementary School.
“We put together packets with age-graded enrichment activity sheets, a small toy and a book list for titles available at our library,” she said.
Prizes will be available for those who turn in logs of books read. The deadline to turn in that information is the end of June.
The Amory Municipal Library posted details on its Facebook page. The program serves ages 18 months through students entering the sixth grade. Registration for the summer reading program is currently underway and continues until July 1. The last day to submit entries for the reading challenge is July 15.
The library’s summer reading club began June 1.
The Hamilton library began registration for the summer reading program on June 1, according to librarian Donna Johnson, which continues until July 19.
“We will have grab-and-go packets for the kids with reading logs and a new craft project every two weeks. The deadline to turn in log sheets of books read will be July 20,” she said.
The program at Nettleton’s Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library will be consolidated into a back to school event toward the end of the summer, according to librarian Brenda Vinson. Details have not yet been determined.
The Wren library has also not made arrangements yet for its reading program as of May 27.
Summer reading programs are a fun diversion for children and help combat the summer slump where school year gains in reading and math may decrease by as much as 20 percent to 50 percent, according to studies.