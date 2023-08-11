HAMILTON – Band camp and marching season will seem easier for Hamilton High School senior Ethan West and sophomore Michelle Richardson after their summertime participation in the Memphis Blues drum corps.
While they’re used to competing in 1A band competitions through Hamilton, the experience put them among talent ages 15 to 21 from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and California with the Memphis Blues, which is a new program.
“Some of our rehearsals, I compare it to the military,” said West, who had a head drum major position. “Some of the directors were so mean, and I had to run laps. They will punish you in a heartbeat there.”
Richardson added jumping jacks and push-ups were also involved.
“It’s really different, and there’s no one-on-one,” Richardson said. “It was very hard compared to what we go through at Hamilton. We get a lot done in one day. At DCI (Drum Corps International), you can do 30 sets on the field and compared to what our whole show is at Hamilton, it’s a whole different ballfield.”
West said with shows at school, band members get 30 sets for movement on the field with several weeks to perfect it. With the Memphis Blues, they had 75 sets and 12 days to learn it, with 200 people and several visual elements.
“I think meeting more band directors makes me want to look into this more,” Richardson said.
Both students began band in the sixth grade.
“I’ve been drum major at Hamilton since the ninth grade. Since we’re a small school, most people don’t get to do that until their junior or senior year but with us, people get thrown into things like that all the time. I have more experience because of that,” West said.
He and Richardson were accepted following video auditions and found out they were accepted the week before it began. They both thanked their band directors, Michael Williams and Kayla Tutor.
West said there are three divisions and as a first year drum corps, they had to compete in the lower division at exhibitions in Tupelo and Little Rock, Arkansas.
“We did so well in the first competition, they decided they were going to score us like an open class score and when we did score, we did better than some of the drum corps that have been around for decades,” West said.
He said they’ll be eligible to compete in 20 shows throughout the nation next summer.
The experience is adding more creativity and visual elements to Hamilton’s “Phantom of the Opera” halftime theme this year.
“If I can lead a band of 200 people and do what we did in two weeks, there’s no telling what we can do at Hamilton in six months,” West said. “Hamilton is moving up to class 2A this year and when it was 1A, there were fewer schools to compete with. We were all apprehensive about moving up but we sent so many students to honor bands this year and so many to ICC band camp and leadership camps. It really gave everybody hope.”
Richardson said it also taught her leadership skills.
“It makes me say, ‘This is good, but it can be better.’ It’s not to be mean, but I want us to be the best we can be. I feel like these guys taught me to be the best I can be,” she said.
They both said participation in the Memphis Blues was a demanding but great experience, encouraging other locals band students to apply.
