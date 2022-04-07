While the return of accountability ratings is on the horizon for school districts across the state, there is an effort to ask for relief, given ongoing challenges posed through the COVID-19 pandemic’s adverse impact on education.
In a letter from the North MS Education Consortium to the State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright, superintendents are requesting more time before accountability ratings are put back into place.
“The North Mississippi superintendent group is basically asking for consideration of holding districts harmless from the accountability grade assignments this year due to the continued pandemic this year. The consideration of using banked scores from ninth grade that was given during the pandemic will not be a true representation of our students’ capabilities. The accountability grade assignments for this year will not be a true reflection of our teachers’ efforts or our students’ skills,” said Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan.
Jernigan thinks the Mississippi Department of Education could exercise some flexibility by revisiting benchmark requirements such as the third-grade reading test, which paves the way for students to advance to fourth grade.
“Our third-graders have not had a formal school year all the time that they have been in school,” Jernigan said.
He anticipates many school districts will face decreases in achievement levels due to the lack of face-to-face instruction brought on by the pandemic.
“Our communities and stakeholders need to be aware of this,” he said.