For weeks, a rig with a 195-foot-long trailer has been traveling from Ohio to deliver an oversized chemical storage tank as part of a local industrial expansion. Multiple media sources in Kentucky and Tennessee report the trailer has 19 axles, and the storage unit weighed 400,000 pounds and measured 17 and a half feet in height.
After crossing in from Itawamba County, March 4, the superload, as it has come to be known, made its way down Highway 25 through Smithville and Amory, before proceeding to Highway 278 East, onward to Highway 8 East and then Highway 25 and Highway 45 into Aberdeen.
“I’ve been keeping up with it for about three weeks. What really fascinated me was the fact it was so huge and the complexity of the trailer system that carried it. Anything so massive and completely out of the ordinary fascinates me,” said Jean Massey.
She and her friend, Karen Brown, dropped what they were doing after being told it had just crossed into the Amory city limits and headed in from Aberdeen to try to meet up with its convoy.
“We got to Amory, and it had already come through. We caught up with it near Dan Taylor Road and got to watch it turn from Highway 8 onto Highway 25. We took Dan Taylor to get ahead of it and watched it from Tombigbee Pallet Company in Aberdeen,” she said.
Taking up two lanes of traffic, several drivers pulled over as it passed through the area. Local law enforcement agencies helped aid other agencies in its escort through Monroe County.