Certain Monroe County voters may cast ballots Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a runoff to determine who secures the districts 2 and 3 supervisor Democratic primaries, the District 3 Republican supervisor primary and a handful of state races on the Republican ballot.
As mandated by state law, those who voted on a Democrat ballot during the Aug. 6 primaries must vote Democrat Aug. 27. Those who voted Republican for the Aug. 6 primaries can only vote Republican Aug. 27.
“We’ll only have Democrat runoffs for the 2nd and 3rd supervisor districts and a Republican runoff for the 3rd supervisor district,” said Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan in addressing the county offices.
For the District 2 supervisor race, B.R. Richey and Bobby Camp, Jr. will face off in the Democrat primary. The winner of that race will face Independent candidate Randy Minor in the Nov. 5 general election.
For District 3, incumbent Chip Chism will face Wayne Faulkner in Tuesday’s runoff on the Democrat ballot. On the Republican ballot, Brian Atkins and Carol Crawford will face off. The winner of each party primary will face Independent candidate Rubel D. West in November.
Those eligible to vote for the county races are registered voters who cast ballots at Amory 2nd, Becker, Parham, Sipsey and Williams in supervisor District 2.
Those eligible to vote in the District 3 supervisor primaries are those registered at Aberdeen 3rd, Athens, Bartahatchie, Greenwood Springs, Hamilton and Lackey.
As far as state offices go, there will be runoffs only on the Republican side for governor, between Tate Reeves and Bill Waller; for attorney general between Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart; and for northern district transportation commissioner between John Caldwell and Geoffrey Yoste.
There are no runoffs for state races on the Democrat ballot.
Sloan said voters who did not cast ballots for Aug. 6’s primary may vote on either ballot they choose – Democrat or Republican – for Aug. 27’s runoffs.
For Aug. 6’s Monroe County primaries, 8,822 people voted Democrat, and 2,672 people voted Republican.
For November’s general election, there is only one ballot in which registered voters may choose whichever candidate he or she chooses no matter the party affiliation.