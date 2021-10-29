ABERDEEN – During Oct. 22’s supervisors meeting, board members approved an order authorizing board president Joseph Richardson to sign necessary documents for the acceptance of a recreational trail grant through the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the National Park Service.
Supervisors have discussed the creation of a trail near the Monroe County Airport for the past several months. The non-motorized pedestrian and bike trail will be 1.9 miles.
“Obviously, I think this is a great idea. This is an industrial piece of property, but the trail is going to take up a small section of it,” Richardson said. “The whole project cost is $55,000. Our portion of it is $13,000.”
He said if an industrial opportunity presents itself, the grant award can be reimbursed.
“I think this is good. You hear all the time we don’t have anything recreational-wise for our families. That’s a good centralized location in the county where everybody can get to it,” Richardson said.
In a separate matter, Prairie RCDC President Dorothy Hale-Smith thanked the board of supervisors and Sheriff Kevin Crook for support in the club’s renovation of the former Prairie Elementary School. Through a volunteer effort, the gym has been renovated, and the school will need to be reroofed and rewired.
“We want to make it a multipurpose center. We talked to Sheriff Crook about having a substation. We’ll have office space and want to partner with ICC about GED classes and have after school tutoring programs,” she said, adding she’d like for it to be used for homeowner workshops also.
Hale-Smith also requested for the county to provide No Dumping and No Littering signs for areas in Prairie.
Following an executive session, the board approved for District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund to the Prairie RCDC, along with a culvert request from road manager Daniel Williams.
Crook also asked for supervisors’ support to lobby against medical marijuana.
The board of supervisors had a special-called meeting Oct. 18. Following an executive session, supervisors approved to convey a piece of property located at the Prairie Industrial Park to Brian and Misti Atkins.
In other business from last Monday’s meeting, the board authorized for a complaint to be filed on behalf of the county regarding a recent settlement with pharmaceutical company McKinsey & Co., according to board attorney David Houston.
Monroe County is involved in a consortium of attorneys regarding a class-action opioid lawsuit.