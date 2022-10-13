ABERDEEN – Medicare Part D participants will have access again this year to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. Beginning Oct. 15 through the open enrollment period until Dec. 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan said the county supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services, are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the Monroe County Chancery Building, located at 201 W. Commerce St. in Aberdeen, on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
A counselor will assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here. This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of Medicare,” Bogan said.
Last year, participants saved more than half a million dollars in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2021, county counselors completed 901 comparisons. Of them, 57 were new to Medicare, 323 elected to keep their current plan, and 521, or 62% of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them as much as $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Bogan said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes roughly 30 minutes.
“It’s worth the time. You can call ahead to make an appointment,” Bogan said.
For more information, call (662) 372-1589.
