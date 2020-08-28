ABERDEEN – In an attempt to address employee concerns dealing with insurance coverage, particularly with prescriptions, the board of supervisors approved to switch to a slightly different plan Aug. 21.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agent Mike Manning spoke during executive session of the previous supervisors meeting and presented options at last week’s meeting to try resolving issues.
“Any way you cut it, it was several hundred thousand dollars cheaper,” he said of comparing the current plan to the previous one. “We talked about the problems we might have with that coverage and sure enough they’re all coming to light, and we’ve only been in it for six weeks. I’m glad I’m not in your seat because you have to balance what’s best for the employees versus what’s best for your budget.”
After discussion, supervisors approved to switch to the formulary B plan, which includes a $28,000 cost to the county. This option was not made available at the time the county changed insurance.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West, who made the motion, said the switch to formulary B gives the county three months to see how well it works. Manning is working to try to get the program started by Sept. 1.
“It is a balancing act. We want to make sure we spend taxpayer money wisely and we want to make sure those employees are taken care of,” he said.
Other options included switching coverage back to a self-funded plan in January and for the county to pay $35 of $70 co-pays from the claims fund.
County administrator Bob Prisock wanted to bring awareness to the need of amending department budgets later in the fiscal year if the county changes back to a self-funded plan in the next few months.
“We were self funded. The employees could basically get anything they wanted, and they were spoiled, and that’s a good spoiled. They had a very rich plan, and this plan is not very rich. That’s the price you pay to save the money,” Manning said of the current plan, which created the employee concerns.
He recommended for employees to ask pharmacists if there are any discounts available through drug card programs such as GoodRx, for example. He also suggested for employees to check the United Healthcare website for the list of available pharmacies to compare costs for prescriptions.
Board president Fulton Ware and Manning both talked about the unknowns of the future dealing with COVID-19 and the upcoming cold and flu season.
While the Fiscal Year ’20-’21 budget was still being worked on as of late last week, Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer said there will be no increase in the tax levy.
Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan asked for the board to approve the use of American Legion Post 26 during jury selection for the upcoming court term in order to better adhere to social distancing regulations. Supervisors were in favor.
“We have term starting Sept. 28. I talked to one of the judges last week who asked me to find an alternate space for picking a jury,” Sloan said, adding she expects three or four criminal trials requiring juries this upcoming term.
She noted a preference for jury selection to be handled at the courthouse if possible.
Switching topics to elections, she and board attorney David Houston said there is new Mississippi legislature allowing extra pay for pollworkers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett previously communicated with county officials about material from the former Tombigbee Motel’s future demolition being disposed of at the Monroe County Landfill. However, there’s a need for a certified report stating the material has no asbestos. She presented the second asbestos report.
“Mr. Tom Elmore [of Eutaw Construction] is going to do the demolition, and James Bell [of Bell & Sons] is going to haul it off for free,” she said, later noting the project is time sensitive.
The matter must ultimately be approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Prisock made a call to check on what needed to be done, and he expected the certification later that day, and the county was to handle the situation to get MDEQ approval.
Kay Jernigan presented a petition from people living alongside Seymore Road about a neglected property, which is causing a snake and rat problem in the neighborhood. The board approved to take action to notify the property owners and set a public hearing date on the matter.