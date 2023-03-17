ABERDEEN – During its March 6 meeting, the board of supervisors approved county administrator Bob Prisock’s recommendation to paint three buildings at the Prairie Industrial Park.
The county has been making several efforts to improve the industrial site in recent months. He confirmed with chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer that funds are set aside for the painting improvements.
“We talk about making it look better. We can do it this spring. I think it would be a good investment,” Prisock said.
In a related matter, Prisock updated supervisors on conversations with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality regarding a party interested in a building at the site.
Speculation that the process of securing permits for the potential business through Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s solid waste board could take as long as a year drew anger from the supervisors.
“We’ve got a building we can lease to create jobs for Monroe County. It needs to happen. We’ve been trying to make it happen for a year,” Prisock said.
Board members supported any means to get the business up and running as quickly as possible.
In other business, board attorney David Houston said no bids were received for surplus property jointly owned by the county and City of Amory next to True Temper, but Michael Harlow made a cash offer for the 13 acres.
Supervisors took the offer under advisement, pending a meeting with Amory city officials.
Houston also reported on issues with the Amory municipal water system, which result in the city not being able to contribute matching American Rescue Plan Act funds towards planned water projects.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson recommended using county funds to bridge the gap, and the board approved to move forward with Amory water system improvements without assistance from the city.
Supervisors previously discussed using ARPA funds for improvements to areas outside of the city limits served by Amory’s water system.
Houston also briefed supervisors on efforts by Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow to secure the services of a collection agency to pursue delinquent fines owed to both the justice and circuit courts.
He noted the contract language was revised by the agency to reflect surcharge fees of 25 percent for in-state fines and 50 percent for out of state fines.
“If the surcharges are collected, the agency will remit 100 percent of the fine to Monroe County. If they are not collected, the county will receive 75 percent of the fine,” he said.
Houston okayed revisions to the contract and received the approval of the board.
During his input, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West commended road crews and first responders for their swift response to March 3’s storm that struck the county. County road manager Daniel Williams reported 48 calls for downed trees.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware and Richardson were approved to make rural recreation donations. Ware gave $500 to the Aberdeen softball team, while Richardson gave $8,216 to the Town of Hatley to redo the flooring in the community center.
