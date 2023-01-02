ABERDEEN – Monroe County supervisors and an area construction company continue to be at odds over the final bill for work on a local bridge
During its Dec. 21 meeting, the board of supervisors approved for board attorney David Houston to continue negotiations regarding a contract dispute with Tanner Construction in terms of the Coontail bridge in order to reach a compromise.
The county has been in a dispute with Tanner Construction company for the past several months regarding payment for the bridge, which was completed in 2021. The construction company incurred penalties for not completing the project in the allotted amount of time described in the contract.
As far as an update on American Rescue Plan Act-funded improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, Houston said the project is moving forward, particularly with a focus on sewage improvements.
County administrator Bob Prisock recapping a meeting with Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott and garden club members from the city the previous week.
“I’d mentioned to him about the Tree City USA program and I’m going to help them fill out that paperwork. They also also asked me about the champion tree program because they want to nominate one of the magnolias,” he said.
The Tree City USA program, through the Arbor Day Foundation, offers a step-by-step process for cities to grow and maintain their tree cover. More than 3,600 cities are recognized nationally through the program, which helped provide for more than 940,000 trees to be planted in 2021.
The National Registry of Champion Trees details the largest trees per species reported to American Forests, a nonprofit conservation program.
Prisock also noted he’ll post dates for area free legal clinics on the county’s website after the holidays.
Supervisors also awarded a bid for bridge site repair projects on Weaver Creek, Scribner Lake, Box, Votech and Lackey roads to Phillips Contracting. The board couldn’t honor the low bid opened during its previous meeting since necessary documents were not attached.
The board also approved a $500 contribution in support of Miss Monroe County USA Kaylee Brooke McCollum for competing in the Miss Mississippi USA pageant in March.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware was approved to donate $500 from his rural recreation funds to Hausley Inspirations for gloves and toys given out at Christmas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.