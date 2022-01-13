ABERDEEN – During its Jan. 9 meeting, the board of supervisors took action to rename a stretch of Hamilton Road for fallen deputy Dylan Pickle, who lost his life in July 2020 while working a checkpoint there.
Deputy Marshall Eubanks, who made the request to the board, said the area will be from Highway 45 to the four-way stop at Collins Lane. A sign will be placed along the stretch of road in the near future, and there will be a dedication ceremony.
Eubanks noted no physical addresses will be changed.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office business, Billy Richey and Sheriff Kevin Crook gave a recap of 2021 revenue through the jail. A total of 1,777 inmates were booked in at the Monroe County Detention Center, which was a couple hundred inmates fewer than in 2018.
“It was to the tune of $354,180 revenue as compared to $196,000 in 2018,” Crook said. “The biggest part of that was because of the Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates we have.”
Revenue from housing Aberdeen prisoners was normal, while revenue for housing Amory inmates increased greatly due to a recent contract with the city.
The jail’s telecom tablet and phone system generated $47,455 in commission. Crook said the total between that revenue and jail commissary was more than $72,000.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey highlighted the revenue mentioned was enough to pay for the land for the department’s part-time training academy.
“It looks like to me if you do that again next year, we’ve got enough to pay for a building because you’re paying for it,” he said.
Billy anticipates the part-time training academy to generate $50,000 per year.
Crook and Billy also proposed a way to generate revenue while working on jail reform by offering tobacco-free dip and potential vape pens for sale to inmates who exhibit good behavior.
He said primarily that offering the products is a way for inmates to be calm and relaxed. Some other agencies in Mississippi offer the same incentive.
“We have four different levels. When you first get incarcerated, you’re in level 1 and you get the bare minimum by law. You stay there 30 days and if we don’t have any problems out of you, you go to level 2 and get some benefits. You stay there 30 more days, you go to level 3 and you get a microwave, which is a big deal to these guys. Level 4 is a work program we’ll do in-house for our grounds and the building across the street,” Billy said, adding the dip and vape pens may potentially be included with the incentive program.
By yearly estimates, 70 inmates purchasing one vape pen a piece could generate $54,600, and dip purchased by 35 inmates could generate $9,100.
“The total for both could be about $63,700 that we would be bringing in just by offering that to inmates,” Richey said.
District 5 Supervisor Joseph Richardson asked about the steps of reporting sales tax in potential sales, but Richey said the department is in the preliminary planning phase.
On another topic, Crook said the Mississippi State Department of Health has been in touch about grant funding received for jails to do their own testing for COVID-19, which includes providing testing kits.
“If we do the testing, we get $10 every time an inmate is tested from that money they have. If we outsource it, they get the money, so it only makes sense we do the testing ourselves,” he said, asking direction from supervisors about how much testing should be done. “We book in 50 to 60 inmates a week and if we tested every single one of them, we’re talking $500 to $600 a week in grant money coming in just for testing.”
He thinks other agencies will take advantage of the grant funding. Crook and Richey said people being booked are placed in quarantine when arrested.
In other business
During his input, James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers updated the board on upcoming projects, including a rehab to the county landfill’s transfer station. He said Cook Coggin has also been working closely with the City of Amory regarding potential port upgrades and potential funds for a citywide drainage study.
County officials are looking to update foldable paper maps of the county. The last edition released was estimated to be in the late ‘90s. In the past 20 years, new roads have been added in the county.
Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson, county tax assessor Mitzi Presley and county road manager Daniel Williams will work on the first steps, and supervisors mentioned the need for sponsorships as with the last edition. Woodall offered any assistance with the project.
Supervisors approved an order authorizing board president Hosea Bogan to sign a quarterly progress report for a nature trail to be developed near the airport.
“They’re still getting the engineering data together to bid a contractor,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
During his input, board attorney David Houston said Bradbury Logistics – a company that previously attempted to acquire the former Holley Performance building in Aberdeen while the county had 50 percent ownership of the building – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Georgia.
Supervisors approved District 3 Supervisor Rubel West to make a $500 rural recreation donation to the Hamilton Community Center.