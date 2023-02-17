ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is in the early phases of gathering options for a potential consolidated location. Currently, it has offices in Aberdeen and Amory.
During its Feb. 6 meeting, county supervisors approved for board attorney David Houston to prepare a lease agreement for a potential office near the county's airport, which is one option.
“They are interested in leasing five acres of non-aeronautical land near the 911 facility. The term of the lease would be 50 years,” said Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West endorsed the chamber's initiative, and there were no objections from around the table.
“I think it’s probably a good move. I would be good to have a central location around the airport and give them ownership of their building,” he said.
In other business, City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King made a follow-up appeal for the supervisors’ support for upgrades to the rural water system supplying customers alongside South Harmony Road and the Advanced Learning Center in Becker. He previously approached the board about the needs late last summer.
“We need booster pumps for our water system that serves these areas beyond our city limits. Inline booster pumps will increase the pressure where it starts falling off. The area along South Harmony Road is still growing some and taxing our system,” he said.
King said the latest estimated costs for the booster stations is $215,000 for South Harmony Road and $274,000 for the area around the school.
“These estimates have gone up a good bit in the last year and a half. Hyper-inflation has driven costs up a lot. If only one project can be done at this time, the South Harmony Road vicinity needs the most help,” he said.
King requested for the projects to be considered for funding with American Rescue Plan funds since the service areas are outside of Amory's city limits.
While the board didn't take action, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson assured King a decision would be made quickly.
Chris Richardson of Horne Consulting in Ridgeland presented a new venture, Horne Grant Management, which concentrates on securing grant money for counties and municipalities in Mississippi. He assured supervisors his group could locate grant money for virtually any project for a fixed annual retainer as long as the county can raise the 20 percent matching funds typically required.
The board took the matter under advisement.
Monroe County E911 Director Donna Sanderson briefed board members on equipment upgrade needs to keep up with continuing advances in technology.
“My maps are at least 18 years old. In order to get new maps, our computers need to be upgraded from Windows 7 to Windows 10. I knew this was coming. Eventually, nothing is going to support Windows 7. We'll need both hardware and software upgraded,” she said.
The board took the matter under advisement.
Sanderson also updated supervisors on progress in replacing batteries on the county’s civil defense sirens, which must be done one at a time.
County administrator Bob Prisock said the McKinley Creek boat launch was cited by the U.S. Corps of Engineers for violations relating to accumulations of litter and storm debris. County road manager Daniel Williams said crews have already completed the cleanup work at no additional cost to the county.
In a related matter, board president Hosea Bogan urged consideration of installing cameras in the vicinity of Lake Monroe to intercept people littering the area around the lake.
Prisock also gave a presentation of accomplishments during the last year, which will be posted on the county’s website.
Bogan voiced his desire for the county to use all available measures to continue modernization of the Prairie Industrial Site in order to make the county competitive with assets offered in neighboring counties.