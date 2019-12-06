ABERDEEN – Monroe County 911 experienced two brief outages within the past two weeks and during its Dec. 2 meeting, the board of supervisors approved a resolution to repair a universal power system and ancillary batteries necessary to power the equipment.
“E911 had a complete power failure twice,” said board attorney David Houston. “They had to get Precision Communications to come out there on an emergency basis to get them up and running. One of the main components of the universal power system had failed. Precision had a unit put in on a temporary basis to get them up and running and they put in some additional batteries.”
Precision submitted an invoice of approximately $14,000 for all of the work. Houston said statute states if there’s a true emergency that has to be taken care of immediately, repairs such as these don’t require the bidding process.
County road manager Sonny Clay said emergency calls went through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office during the outages.
Board members discussed the need for keeping tabs on service contracts regarding county-owned generators. Later in the meeting, Clay clarified the generator had nothing to do with the outage but rather a software component system.
In other business, the board received and filed copies of letters from the Mississippi Department of Revenue in regards to ad valorem tax exemptions for United Furniture Industries’ Hatley location, Axiall and NauticStar.
“There’s a lot of reinvestment that gets done in the county, and they don’t get credit. Everyone is focused on new industries, but they forget about the millions of dollars per year our existing industries put in and jobs,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Supervisors approved a grant extension with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for a solid waste enforcement officer.
County administrator Bob Prisock received an invitation to comment form regarding a potential 320-foot Verizon cell phone tower alongside Tumbikbe Drive near the Aberdeen Marina to see if it would interfere with any historical properties. This process is necessary through the National Historic Preservation Act.
Clay recommended he check with Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick to see if it would be an interference.