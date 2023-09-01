mcj-2021-08-11-news-wren-broadband-main.jpg

Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, left, speaks to members of the Wren community in 2021 regarding efforts to provide broadband availability to the area. Wren has worked to gain internet access for the past several years and last week, the board of supervisors approved for Three Rivers Planning and Development District to explore options to provide service to the rural area. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – During Aug. 25’s board of supervisors meeting, District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan addressed the lack of broadband internet availability for the Wren area, asking the board to consider requesting Three Rivers Planning and Development District to research options.

