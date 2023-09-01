ABERDEEN – During Aug. 25’s board of supervisors meeting, District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan addressed the lack of broadband internet availability for the Wren area, asking the board to consider requesting Three Rivers Planning and Development District to research options.
“Their staff knows what they’re doing and can look at all the various funding sources and see what’s available and keep up with it,” he said.
The Wren area is mostly served by the City of Okolona Electric Department, which unlike Monroe County Electric Power Association’s subsidiary, M-Pulse Fiber, does not offer internet service. For quite a while, efforts to secure a broadband provider for the area have been unsuccessful.
Bryan previously spoke with Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley, who is willing to assist.
“He said he would be willing to do this on two circumstances - the board of supervisors asking and that nobody has it in their heads that this will work,” Bryan said.
He and District 16 Rep. Rickey Thompson plan to assist in the efforts, which will include District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan and members of the Wren community.
“We can periodically have reports, and people from Wren can come and listen to know what’s going on. I don’t know if this will be successful,” Bryan said.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey also asked Bryan to keep pushing for the completion of the Highway 25 bypass around Amory.
“I guarantee you the people in Jackson know we need Highway 25 completed,” he said. “Brad White, who is executive director of the highway department, has come up here and ridden all over the county and has gone out of his way. We couldn’t have a better person.”
In other business, Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett gave supervisors an update on the Parkway Hotel project. She has worked with developer Chris Chain and architect Belinda Stewart for the project and recently received the structural engineering and marketing reports.
“We’ve got rooms, conference centers and judges’ chambers. We hope to have a five-star restaurant and a coffee shop. Dwight Stevens has committed to furnish it, so it will be a destination,” she said of future plans.
She said the structural report indicated the hotel is strong. Tackett is still working on securing investors for the project.
She requested supervisors’ support towards the remaining fees owed for the reports since one original contributor didn’t materialize. Later in the meeting, supervisors approved to contribute an additional $3,000 to Aberdeen Main Street through the budget.
Board members also approved for a public notice to be published for a Fiscal Year ‘23-’24 budget hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said there will be no countywide tax increase.
The only increase is reflective of the Nettleton School District. Boozer said the district has experienced shortfalls in recent years.
“Our budget is down considerably this year because we don’t have ARPA funds,” he said. “All-in-all, it was a pretty good budget this time.”
Supervisors rejected a bid for mechanical and electrical upgrades at Monroe Regional Hospital. The project is being funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Board attorney David Houston said there were five potential bidders, but only one bid was submitted. He said that bid came in significantly higher than expected. In addition to the bid rejection, the scope of the project will be reworked and be re-advertised.
While there was discussion about state-issued burn bans in south Mississippi and in Oktibbeha and Sunflower counties, no action was taken for Monroe County.
Sheriff Kevin Crook asked permission to purchase a commercial mower for the part-time training facility, with money coming from its budget. He presented three bids. Supervisors were favorable of the purchase but asked for him to check with the county’s purchasing clerk to see if state contract price is lower.
County engineer Kyle Strong said work on a bridge on Bartahatchie Road is complete, and work is scheduled to begin for one on Darracott Road just after Labor Day.
County administrator Bob Prisock said he spoke with representatives from Horne LLC about seeking funding for a project to make improvements at the Hamilton boat ramp, particularly paving the road leading there. Future plans include a restroom, lighting and other improvements to the boat ramp.
Road manager Daniel Williams said the county netted twice as much profit from the sale of dump trucks through an auction compared to going with an offer it received.
