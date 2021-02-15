ABERDEEN – Parents will soon have another resource for legal representation in the county’s youth court system. During Feb. 5’s board of supervisors meeting, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer passed along Judge Jacqueline Mask’s request to pursue a grant for a public defendant for parents.
“The other counties in our district have already been doing this with the parent defender grant that’s available to allow the state to pay a portion. Judge Mask highly recommends it,” Boozer said.
Board attorney David Houston said sometimes parents are accused of different aspects in youth court cases.
Boozer proposed a memorandum of understanding between the Mississippi Office of State Public Defenders and youth courts of Lee and Monroe counties. The board approved for $2,500 to go towards the match.
In other business, supervisors talked about a few matters dealing with the Coontail bridge project. It’s unknown when the road will be completed and reopened to the public.
“They’ve got all the soil in and are ready to put stone down, but it’s just a little too wet and the ground is moving a little. They’re cutting it up and trying to dry it out and lay it back down and hopefully with the sun out, that will dry it out a little and they can put the stone down and they’ll be ready to pave real soon,” said county engineer Kyle Strong.
The company, Tanner Construction of Ellisville, is in liquidated damages since the contractual completion date of the project lapsed last fall.
In a separate bridge matter, Houston said the county can benefit from the sale of scrap metal from the project.
“A lot of times with a project like this, the contractor just takes it away and will reap a little extra benefit. That’s not going to happen here,” he said.
The notice has been posted three places after board approval, and bids will be accepted at an upcoming meeting.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware passed along a concern presented by him by Aberdeen Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth regarding an accident at the Coontail bridge construction site.
“They had a bucket truck that went through there the other day and got stuck and fell off in something near the bridge,” he said. “They tried to pass it and didn’t realize because they didn’t see any signs. They tried to cross it and the truck got stuck and turned over and they had to get R&B [Towing] to get out there and pull them out.”
Board president Joseph Richardson said any concerns need to be passed along to the contractor rather than the county.
The board approved to continue its roadside spray contract with ChemPro. County road manager Daniel Williams said the price is close to last year’s cost, and another herbicide was added to combat more resistant ryegrass.
In a related matter, supervisors approved the county’s four-year road plan.
After discussion, supervisors refrained from paying an invoice to Thompson Machinery regarding work on transfer switches on the Monroe County Detention Center’s generator.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan first questioned the claim, and there was confusion if the county already had a maintenance contract with the company. According to Boozer, the county has not had a contract since 2017.
The matter of maintenance contracts was discussed at a previous meeting, and county administrator Bob Prisock is in the process of compiling a list of all the ones the county has, in addition to a list of software licensing agreements.