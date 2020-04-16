ABERDEEN – During its April 6 meeting, the board of supervisors approved a 90-day extension for citizens with delinquent garbage bills who still need to purchase and renew vehicle tags as people adjust to the health and economic threats of COVID-19.
“Effective immediately and extending to July 6, the resolution instructs me not to withhold a tag or renewal sticker for applicants with delinquent garbage fees,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright after the meeting.
In a related matter, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West made a motion that Monroe County endorses and complies with Gov. Tate Reeves’ orders dealing with COVID-19 issues such as sheltering in place. He was concerned that a uniform set of guidelines be administered throughout Monroe County to help control the spread of the virus. The board adopted a resolution dealing with the matter after executive session.
Sheriff Kevin Crook updated the board on his department’s activity after the statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect.
“We issued 10 or 12 tickets at the racetrack to people violating the governor’s orders [related to crowd control]. The offenders were from out of the county. Other than that, everybody did pretty good,” he said before explaining changes at churches through the order. “I talked to about 10 pastors having parking lot services, and all were done in a safe way.”
County administrator Bob Prisock said one of the county’s garbage trucks has been re-designated from picking up solid waste at businesses to residential service as commercial garbage pickup has plummeted.
He added Mattox Services in Aberdeen officially began receiving payments on Monroe County Solid Waste Department accounts with a $1 service charge added.
Prisock is also pursuing securing regular pay for county workers furloughed during this time.
After an executive session, Jason Sullivan was approved to be the new county veteran services officer for the Amory office. The board voted for Dee Prisock, who was serving as the Amory office’s interim veteran services officer, to be relocated to Aberdeen’s office to assist James Scott.
Also after executive session, all county road department employees were deemed to be essential and authorized to work as normal during the statewide emergency.