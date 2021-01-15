ABERDEEN – Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook requested authorization from the board of supervisors Jan. 4 to use a private crime lab to process evidence collected by his department.
“The state crime lab is all messed up. It takes three years to get a case processed. They have a state-of-the-art facility with hardly anybody working there due to a 70 percent budget cut,” he said.
Crook said the private lab he checked with could process a case in a matter of months rather than years.
“We need a better turnaround time. It could keep us from losing a case if we would be willing to spend a little more money on getting it solved more quickly,” Crook said.
The board approved the request to use the private crime lab on a case-by-case basis.
“We will be as frugal as we can,” he said.
In other business, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware expressed his desire to step down from that role of board president. Board vice president Joseph Richardson was approved to fill the president’s seat, and District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan was approved to be board vice president.
“It’s time for a changing of the guard,” Ware said.
Supervisors reappointed David Houston to another one-year term as board attorney.
“I look forward to another good year. This is a great board,” he said.
Supervisors also approved an order from the Mississippi Department of Insurance, Division of Fire Services Development appointing sheriff’s deputy Ronnie Sloan as county fire investigator.
“He had two arsons to investigate in his first week,” Crook said.
The board also approved its annual contribution of $300 for the Monroe County 4-H’s participation in the 2021 Northeast District Livestock Show.