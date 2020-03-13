ABERDEEN – Following an executive session March 6, the board of supervisors unanimously approved to hire Daniel Williams of Wren as the new county road manager. Following the retirement of Sonny Clay at the end of 2019, Williams has served as interim road manager.
He has worked a collective 12 years with the county, from 1998 to 2002, when he moved on to work for two different contractors. He returned to the Monroe County Road Department in 2012 and has been the assistant road manager.
“I want to try to maintain the roads we’ve got with the budget we’ve got,” he said of his goals after the meeting.
In the time between working for the county, Williams worked as an operator and a foreman with J.A. Jones Construction at Montgomery Point Lock and Dam in Arkansas and several projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas with W.L. Hailey & Co. from Nashville.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said after the meeting Williams was one of three applicants the board interviewed and that he was the most qualified.
Second Amendment stance
Following discussion in previous meetings, supervisors approved a resolution catered to Monroe County’s stance on the Second Amendment.
“The resolution says the board expresses its support for Second Amendment rights and the board opposes any laws that would restrict Second Amendment rights,” said board attorney David Houston. “What this resolution does not do, which is taken out of the resolution that was presented to us, is that you would spend public money to defend some citizen who might be unconstitutionally violating the law. The big thing it takes out of the resolution that was presented to you is that this board would make a determination if a law passed by the State of Mississippi was constitutional or unconstitutional and then tell the sheriff not to enforce that law.
“I think you express your sentiments that you support Second Amendment rights but at the same time you do not commit to spend public monies to challenge a state law that pits this board against the State of Mississippi and the federal government, and we rely a lot on both of those governments on funds that come into this county.”
MSCO vehicles
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook asked for the board’s support in purchasing three more trucks than planned for his department, which would cause an approximate $64,000 deficit.
Some of the vehicles have more than 300,000 miles on them and are becoming a liability.
“Some of the ways I think we can make up that $64,000 is we had our auction and after the D.A. gets its cut, we’re probably going to get $27,000. We’ve got about 10 more [vehicles] we can start selling now,” he said.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked about the Monroe County Detention Center’s chances of housing state inmates, in light of issues dealing with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Crook said he has already expressed interest and said there’s space for 20 state inmates, which would generate income for the county’s general fund.
“The guys are great, and they’ve been hustling. One of our guys is working on a D.O.J. [Department of Justice] grant for bulletproof vests,” Crook said. “I think you have funded our department well. This year is just a pretty big hit.”
Supervisors approved to move forward with the advertising for bids process for the new trucks.
County engineer Kyle Strong said replacement of a bigger box culvert underneath Smithville Road is expected to begin March 16. A detour will be set up, and he anticipated the work to take at least two months.
Supervisors approved for Mattox Services, located at 132 N Maple St. in Aberdeen, to be a collection site for Monroe County Solid Waste Department payments.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright and circuit clerk Dana Sloan voiced issues offices in the Monroe County Courthouse are having receiving calls through the phone system there.
County administrator Bob Prisock presented a line item of concerns to a technician about the phone problems, which will be reviewed.
In other business, the board approved for Richardson to donate $350 from his rural recreation fund to help offset tornado siren repairs in Smithville.