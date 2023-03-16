mcj-2023-03-15-news-friday-supervisors

From left, Daughter of the American Revolution members Connie Long, Faye Haywood and Connie Hamilton; District 3 Supervisor Rubel West; Micah, Seth and Levi Burnett; District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan; and DAR member Faith West. Seth and Levi were presented with a proclamation highlighting their accomplishments as state DAR American history essay winners. Micah was also a winner when he was a student. 

ABERDEEN – Following an executive session March 10, the board of supervisors approved to lease building 4 at Prairie Industrial Park for a trucking company. The lease illustrates new activity and interest this year at the site.

