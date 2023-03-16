ABERDEEN – Following an executive session March 10, the board of supervisors approved to lease building 4 at Prairie Industrial Park for a trucking company. The lease illustrates new activity and interest this year at the site.
“If we can get somebody in those buildings, you are making progress and someone else will be interested. When we get it cleaned up, somebody else will probably be glad to go out there,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
In recapping last week’s Mississippi Economic Council luncheon in Amory, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the county is making the right moves for progress.
“We’re pushing forward to make improvements at Prairie. We’re working with Three Rivers and the CREATE Foundation in putting the career coaches in our schools,” he said, naming several other accomplishments. “I think we’re meeting all those criteria to put Monroe County higher on the map for potential small businesses and larger industries.”
Bogan said one of his takeaways from the luncheon is the need for student success to begin at home. Sheriff Kevin Crook said he heard a statistic that the average father spends 19 minutes a day with his children, and the average mother spends an hour a day with her children.
In other business, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if the county has heard any communication from the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding recent letters the county sent inquiring about the status of a plan to four-lane Highway 25 near Amory.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer communicated with District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan about it and he is in full support.
During his input, Crook said his department was approved for state accreditation.
“This is something we’ve been working on for two years. We’ve got everything in order, and all of our policies and procedures are in place. It brings a lot of accountability,” he said.
Supervisors approved to renew a premium for insurance coverage totaling $510,000 regarding buildings, vehicles and equipment.
“In 2004, we had a premium of $564,000 with half the buildings values that we have now and half the equipment values we have now. The [insurance] trust has been good to us,” said insurance agent Mike Manning.
He said his agency is no longer Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance but rather Oakbridge.
“Oakbridge is out of Atlanta. In terms of size, they’re the 68th largest independent insurance agency in the country. They’re in eight states now and looking to get to 10. We’re their first office in Mississippi,” Manning said.
Board members also approved a $135,000 pay request for bridge repair. County road manager Daniel Williams said bridge repair work on Votech and Scribner Lake roads is completely done, and repairs for bridges on Lackey and Adams roads were next in line.
Supervisors also heard garbage bill concerns from a resident who appeared at a previous meeting. A delinquent bill has prohibited her and her children from obtaining car tags.
While the board approved an order to lift her children from being prohibited to obtain their tags was approved, supervisors decided for the county hearing officer on the matter to review her case once more.
The issues stem from a piece of property with delinquent bills attached passed along to heirs.
Board members approved an agreement with Monroe Regional Hospital for drug screenings for county employees.
Supervisors also approved for West to donate $9,000 from his rural recreation fund for repairs at the Gattman Community Center.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.