ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors accepted an invoice Feb. 1 for the purchase of another K9 unit for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Supervisors first approved action for the department’s second K9 unit last fall.
“We got the dog from K-9 LLC. Training is included with the purchase, and they’re the only company that trains to state specifications. Deputy Zack Wilbanks will be training with it,” said board attorney David Houston.
During a previous supervisors meeting, Sheriff Kevin Crook said a fundraising campaign is ongoing to help with the expenses.
Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight reported on Crook’s ongoing plans for department vehicles with a proposed donation of an older Dodge Charger to the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy in Tupelo.
Houston said the determination must be made as to whether the unit still has value to the county to govern the method of disposition. During Feb. 5’s meeting, he reported on communication with a Mississippi State Auditor’s Office representative, and it is okay that it be transferred since it’s another government agency.
In other business, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer submitted an order receiving and filing on the minutes a letter from the State of Mississippi Wireless Communication Commission regarding the memorandum of understanding regarding participation with the radio network providing statewide interoperability in digital clarity to its subscribers throughout the state.
“It was an automatic renewal unless they were notified otherwise,’ said county administrator Bob Prisock.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West expressed his desire for community centers across the county be open for summer athletic league registration as long as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 are observed.
Board president Joseph Richardson had no problem with West’s request.
“It’s not like having an election,” he said.
In other business, supervisors approved the bond for purchasing agent Carl Cadden.