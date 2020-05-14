ABERDEEN – As Monroe County seeks to rebound from shelter-in-place restrictions and event cancellations through COVID-19, the board of supervisors and Sheriff Kevin Crook discussed the prospects May 4 of reopening the Wren Flea Market.
The next flea market weekend is planned for May 15-17, but county officials were waiting to hear how Ripley’s First Monday Trade Day went May 2 and 3. Ripley’s flea market, which is the region’s largest flea market, reopened after canceling its April weekend.
“I say let’s let them do it. This could be our test run,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
County road manager Daniel Williams speculated that with reduced overall attendance at the Wren Flea Market during recent years that social distancing guidelines would be followed.
Crook thinks once the Wren Flea Market reopens that others who want to host events will follow suit.
“Other events have happened that complied with the guidelines. We’re just popping in to show them we’re there. If activity appears unsafe, we’ll shut it down,” he said.
West joined the other supervisors in their support of getting the county’s events back to normal.
“We’ll entertain requests [for events] one at a time,” he said.
In a related matter, county administrator Bob Prisock said all events sponsored by the Mississippi State Extension Service are cancelled at this point until Aug. 1.
Also during his input, Prisock encouraged homeowners to not overload garbage cans.
“You can get an extra container for only $6 per month. Excess trash that is piled up around containers left for pickup leaves extra work for the driver and slows down the route,” he said.
Prisock said solid waste department drivers have to manually load extra piled garbage up if they are not forced to leave it on the roadside.
“Getting an extra can if you need it is a good deal for the county and the citizens,” he said.
Williams endorsed Prisock’s request and added it’s best for homeowners to get the containers out early on pickup days.
“Pickup times can vary,” he said.
In other business, chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer requested board action per amendments of House Bill 991 passed during the 2019 legislative session in regards to delinquent garbage bills.
Supervisors approved to appoint or employ Three Rivers Planning and Development District to act as the county’s point of contact to provide notice to debtors for delinquent solid waste collection fees and to appoint or employ the entity to select and designate an officer to conduct hearings upon request for the county.
“This is a continuation of what has already been going on,” said board attorney David Houston.
James Woodard of Cook Coggin Engineers said work on the Coontail bridge replacement is approximately 50 percent complete, and work is proceeding well. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.
Rita Sweatt of Amory asked for the board to purchase a full-page program ad for her daughter, Shelby, who was crowned Amory’s Miss Hospitality.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked for clarification of the title in relation to Monroe County.
“She’s representing Amory. There is not a county representative, so she will be representing Monroe County, as well as Amory,” Sweatt said.