ABERDEEN – Solid waste collection was a talking point during Aug. 5’s board of supervisors meeting, which led to action of a $1 increase in rates for solid waste customers in the county.
Amid the increasing price of fuel, supervisors have discussed a potential rate increase during previous executive sessions.
“It’s almost taking the general fund money to subsidize solid waste,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
Supervisors approved a $14 rate for the county; $13 for Smithville, which includes knuckle boom pick up; and $12 for Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton. The Monroe County Solid Waste Department currently provides service for Amory and is on track to absorb the service in Aberdeen.
Supervisors’ action followed a request from Nettleton Mayor Phillip Baulch’s request for prices and consideration of services through the county.
Nettleton’s current solid waste contract with RES expires in October, and bids opened during its Aug 1 board of aldermen meeting were higher than anticipated.
“Our cheapest price was 73 percent higher – 73, 75 and 91 percent compared to what we were,” Baulch said of the three bids.
Nettleton has a little less than 900 residential and commercial customers.
Monroe County Solid Waste Manager Tony Ligon thinks Nettleton’s route, which includes customers in Monroe and Lee counties within the city limits, could be collected in a day.
A truck has already been ordered for Aberdeen’s route, and it’s expected to be available in late October or early November. The same truck could be used for the potential Nettleton route.
Aberdeen already has garbage carts, but there was discussion later in the meeting about how carts for Nettleton will be provided. Both Aberdeen and Nettleton do their own solid waste billing.
Ligon was to submit the rates ahead of a special-called Nettleton Board of Aldermen meeting planned for this week. As for the approved garbage rates, a public hearing will be held during Sept. 6’s board of supervisors meeting.
In other business, supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the county to enter into a contractual agreement with the Town of Smithville regarding terms of a grant for rural water customers outside of the town’s limit. The total is $26,965.
Supervisors approved to transfer two surplus general obligation refunding bonds interest and sinking funds to the county’s volunteer fire fund. They totaled nearly $79,000.
