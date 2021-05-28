ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors acted on advice from Three Rivers Planning and Development District May 21 in addressing delinquent garbage bills.
After speaking to Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley, board attorney David Houston passed along the suggestion of the county employing the services of a hearing officer.
“It could take a little pressure off the board, and you could get a report from the hearing officer. His decision could certainly be overturned by the board, but it’s something that could help,” Houston said.
After discussion, supervisors approved to employ Houston’s services in researching information needed in order to advertise for a hearing officer.
The matter of delinquent garbage bills linked to addresses – rather than property owners – has posed difficulties for several residents trying to obtain license plates. Although residents have shared such problems in acquiring car tags for the past few years, the frequency has greatly increased in recent months.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright told board members an average of 350 to 400 addresses are flagged by Three Rivers Planning and Development District each month due to delinquent bills associated with their address, and many times it’s because of liens caused by former property owners not caught in title searches.
Three Rivers’ LexisNexis system detects delinquent garbage bills, with some tracking back to decades ago.
Until Wright’s office gets clearance from Three Rivers, it cannot release license plates. The board of supervisors does not have authority to release car tags due to regulations through state law.
“You do need someone who understands what these liens are and how they’re recorded. One of the problems is as the years have gone by, lawyers examining titles looked at the section, township and range. You weren’t looking at addresses. That’s why a lot of these things have gone bad,” Houston said.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey said an attorney would be suitable for the hearing officer role. He asked if the hearing officer could be paid a percentage of delinquent garbage bills collected, but Houston said the pay needs to be salary based.
He said the process includes a hearing between property owners and the hearing officer, who will make decisions. If people are not happy with decisions, they can appear before the board of supervisors to state their cases.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said people could use the court system as a last resort after the county level.
“Maybe some of these things need to go to court to get some light on this law so state legislators can tweak it a little bit so it’s hurting the right people and not the wrong people,” he said.
The need for title searches
Richey and District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan both stressed the need for people purchasing property to do title searches and make sure they’re done correctly to avoid problems.
Bogan added those doing title searches should be held responsible if mistakes are made – not the property owners.
“If you buy a house or close on a house, make sure you get the title search done right,” Richey said.
West said those employed to do title research need to search by addresses.
“The mortgage processors, the banks, they need to know something can slip through the cracks, and it’s really their fault when the only person getting hurt is that purchaser,” he said.
In other business…
During individual input, West asked if there are any updates in funding the county is to receive through the American Rescue Plan. The matter is supposed to be discussed in detail at this summer’s Mississippi Association of Supervisors conference.
Monroe County is to reportedly receive approximately $6.8 million.
One of the acceptable uses of funds is water infrastructure, and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware suggested plumbing improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. West and Richey added there are still underserved areas in the county as far as water availability.
“I want to make sure we have clean water for everyone in this county,” West said.
Galloway-Chandler-McKinney insurance agent Mike Manning asked board members about their timeline in deciding about employee insurance coverage.
“Time is getting short. Whenever you decide what you want to do, we have to get all that paperwork together, get it to the employees and give them time to respond and for the ladies in the office to make changes to payroll deductions,” he said.
The new coverage period begins July 1, and employees need a certain number of days to respond. Manning was asked to put information together for a letter to send to department heads to pass along to their employees.
Supervisors approved for Ware to make a $1,200 donation to provide for food for the late Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle’s funeral repast and for Bogan to donate $100 to assist Nettleton for its Sept. 25 citywide cleanup day.
During his input, West asked about the potential of the southern section of Wilson Creek being cleaned out, and county road manager Daniel Williams said it’s including in the next round of a Natural Conservation Resources Service project.
County administrator Bob Prisock said the web designer of the county’s new website will appear before the board in June to explain details.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District Project Manager Jenny Savely is also expected to appear before the board in June to discuss potentials for the Prairie Industrial Site.