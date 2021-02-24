ABERDEEN – An item discussed a couple of times in the 14 months – pursuing a grant for a potential bike and walking trail near the Monroe County Airport – was approved during Feb. 19’s board of supervisors meeting.
The board approved to apply for the grant through the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries Recreational program, and the matter will be revisited if the county is approved for funding. The working name is the Monroe County Recreational Trail.
“We’ve got to figure out an estimated cost, so I’m going to reach out to Oktibbeha County to ask how much theirs was and do a linear comparison,” said county administrator Bob Prisock. “I think it would be good for the community. It wouldn’t cost us much money and it’s something some of the citizens would enjoy.”
If approved for the 20 percent match grant, the board will vote on moving forward with the trail or not.
The county owns 68 acres in the area, and a question raised is if part of the land may ever be of interest for economic development.
“I think with that bottom portion of it, it would be perfect for a trail and still utilize the top if someone is interested in it. Who wouldn’t want to locate their employees right next to a bike and walking trail right out back?,” asked board president Joseph Richardson.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if the grant would make the land locked in with the trail, and Prisock is going to do research stipulations if other opportunities for the land arise years later.
There is currently a lease on an area of land in the area, according to board discussion.
In other business, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said he was approached by the Aberdeen Police Department about the potential of purchasing a 2016 Dodge Charger, which is no longer in service since the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office updated its fleet.
The APD is currently down on its number vehicles, and Crook said it would be June until the department could get new vehicles.
During the previous meeting, supervisors approved to donate a 2012 Dodge Charger from the MCSO to North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, after board attorney David Houston researched statutes to confirm it was permissible.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked if the Charger could be donated to the APD. Houston will do more research through statutes of what is allowed by law before the board takes action.
The board approved travel to a Three Rivers legislative day in Jackson, and agenda items include COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
During his input later in the meeting, Richey asked why neighboring sheriff’s departments have received COVID-19 vaccinations but Monroe County’s has not. Prisock was to check with the Mississippi State Department of Health, for starters, to try finding an answer.
During his input, Prisock presented a service agreement for computer-aided design software at Monroe County 911, which is set to renew March 1. The timing of the deadline prompted discussion about service contracts, which has been discussed in previous meetings.
“If we’re not tied to these people and if there’s a way [Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson] can get quotes from people who can help, I just wonder how much they would charge on an as-needed basis,” Richardson said.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan suggested reaching out to other counties in the area about who they use to provide the service. He added the board needs ample notice to discuss options such as service agreements.
“It seems like every time we get to something, we don’t find out about it until just before. Like Hosea said several times before, it seems like every time we get to having to make a decision, it’s a have to then before we have time to sit and think about it and weigh options. We get brought stuff that has a deadline and they don’t send it until then, and that needs to stop,” Richardson said.
Prisock received the software agreement the day before the meeting. No action was taken on the matter.
The board approved a bid of $10 per 100 pounds from P&R Scrap Metal out of Columbus for scrap metal recovered after the former Coontail bridge is demolished. The county will transport the scrap.
On the subject of the new bridge’s construction, county road manager Daniel Williams said dirtwork is complete, and the contractor is waiting for drier conditions before putting stone down for the roadbed.
The bridge has been closed to traffic since Jan. 11, and wet weather conditions have hindered the construction progress.
Board members tabled action on appointing someone to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Certified Development Company Committee to fill the seat of the late Thomas Griffith and will discuss candidates at their March 1 meeting.