ABERDEEN – An initial step was taken Sept. 30 to provide a vital need for prospective industries at the Prairie Industrial Park. The board of supervisors approved to request for the Public Service Commission to pursue a plastic gas line for the site.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he could assist in securing a plastic gas line at no cost to the county.
“His recommendation was to run the plastic line and down the road if we have an industry that needs [a steel line], you can lean on them and lean on the board,” he said.
The county continues to make efforts to improve the site and make it more marketable for potential businesses.
“That property has been out there for a very long time, and the necessary efforts, to me, have not been put forth. In the last year or two, they have definitely been put forward and we’re moving in the right direction, and I’m grateful for that. We need to keep moving because the bottom line is the board of supervisors is responsible for making the project happen,” said board president Hosea Bogan.
In other business, board attorney David Houston also gave an update on continued American Rescue Plan Act projects for Monroe Regional Hospital and rural areas served by the Aberdeen Water Department. Required agreements and resolutions have been signed for the project.
“Once I get one more set of resolutions back, I’ll send in the letter requesting for approval from the attorney general,” he said.
Bogan asked for the latest status on the hospital project, and Houston said the plan is to complete what is absolutely needed. During the previous supervisors meeting, electrical improvements were noted as the biggest need.
Supervisors approved increased rates of $54 per ton for Monroe County and $62 per ton for outside entities in terms of solid waste transfer stations. The new rates for hauling contracts took effect Oct. 1.
Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon also asked about how to proceed with pick up in Amory in regards to the necessity of county-issued carts.
“The way the Aberdeen and Nettleton contract is worded, it’s supposed to be a city or county can,” he said.
The county has been picking up dumpable cans residents purchased without taking on the liability if they’re damaged. Ligon suggested pursuing the matter more for after the first of the year.
He also asked for people to break down boxes and place them in garbage carts instead of stacking them next to cans.
Board members held a public hearing regarding fee increases for solid waste collection in the county, but no one present at the meeting objected.
Each supervisor donated $400 from his rural recreation fund for the St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon. The event is organized by Joyce Vasser of Aberdeen, and it will be held Nov. 5 at EventZona in Tupelo. In a separate matter, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware was also approved to donate $1,000 from his rural recreation fund to the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department for volunteer-led improvements for Belle-Shivers Middle School’s basketball court.
