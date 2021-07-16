ABERDEEN – During its July 9 meeting, the board of supervisors was given an update on conditions of the Amory office of Child Protective Services, which led to a request for new office space and a potential merger of its Aberdeen and Amory offices.
Wendy Jackson of the Amory office said a building issue regarding chemical smells has continued since last October, causing employees to be sick. She said there are also flooding issues from the railroad impacting the building.
“If we could find a building big enough for all of us, we would need a building with 28 to 30 offices. I’ve talked to my bureau director, who was all for combining the two offices,” said Wendy Jackson of the Amory office.
There are 13 employees with Aberdeen’s office and 13 employees with Amory’s office.
Any action regarding a move would not impact the Mississippi Department of Human Services economic assistance office in Aberdeen.
Jackson spoke with a building owner in Amory about potential space, and county administrator Bob Prisock and Jackson have also looked at other properties.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if clientele in Aberdeen are favorable with a potential consolidated office in Amory, which Jackson said they are.
Board attorney David Houston said there could be difficulties posed by existing leases of office space.
“If there was a simple solution, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” Prisock said.
He will research the building leases and regroup with Jackson. District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked for him to continue to look for available office space.
In other business, Houston gave an update on solid waste hearing officer Don Baker’s first hearing.
“He found the fees were delinquent and were owed and sent in an opinion to that effect. The person who owes the claim has 15 days from the date of that opinion to request a hearing before the board,” he said.
Bogan shared an update on a petition signed by 14 people in his district regarding a property with several unused cars on it. Neighbors in the area complained they posed an unsightly condition.
Bogan added the property owner’s intention is to sell the cars after the price of scrap metal increases.
A family member of the property owner told county officials during the meeting the cars were not distracting and posed no threats. County road manager Daniel Williams added the cars are not on right of way and don’t block any views or cause any hazards.
“If it’s a safety issue, then you need to be concerned. If it’s a problem with sanitation, we could certainly step in there but if it’s in the rural part of the county and you look at the aesthetics of it, I don’t see the county getting involved in it. I think it’s a matter between neighbors,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
During his input, Prisock said he anticipated to have a draft of the home page of the county’s new website this week, which is expected to be presented at the board’s July 23 meeting.
Williams plans to present paperwork at the next meeting for reimbursement for the Wilson Creek project.