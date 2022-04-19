ABERDEEN – A local investor requested permission during April 4’s board of supervisors meeting for host sites to provide what he called “vertical real estate” to anchor a communication network he termed as the next generation of the Internet targeting citizens with special needs.
“It’s a group-based data package that is growing at a rate of 3,000 to 4,000 hosts per day worldwide. There are currently nine towers around Amory, as opposed to six in Tupelo,” said Glenn Stanford, who discovered the Helium Blockchain network opportunity nearly a year ago.
The network, which was founded in 2013, provides unlimited data exchange between Helium hotspots. According to the company’s website, Helium is a global network of hotspots creating access through long-range public devices. It continues to state the Helium blockchain includes hundreds of thousands of hotspots and is the world’s largest network in the LoRaWAN network.
Stanford said the technology is an outgrowth of the world of smart device technology.
He requested board members to help provide not only the sites but also the manpower to climb towers to place the units needed to provide the service.
“Elders tend to be scared of this. They need to know that this technology with its sensors can benefit senior citizens like me who have pacemakers or other medical technology that needs to communicate with help in case we have an emergency, not to mention the investment opportunity of a hands-off service,” Stanford said.
He downplayed the brave new world sound of this venture by emphasizing this new frontier of communication is not about making money as much as it is about serving the community, emphasizing people with special needs.
“It is driven by money. The investment required is largely limited to start-up costs and will not cost the taxpayers anything,” he said.
Supervisors took no action but did agree to study the matter further.
In other business, Maj. Billy Richey, Jr. of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office updated board members on the bid process for the department’s part-time training academy, which will be located across Meridian Street from the Monroe County Detention Center.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer advised Richey that any costs more than $50,000 have to be publicly advertised for bid. He said site preparation could proceed since it is below that threshold.
Jess Wiygul of Cook Coggin Engineers presented bids received for the runway lighting project at the Monroe County Airport, which supervisors took under advisement for further study.
Road manager Daniel Williams said plans for repair on the Caledonia Road bridge over the Buttahatchie River into Lowndes County are still on hold pending ongoing negotiations with Lowndes County officials on sharing the costs.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West revisited the topic of medical marijuana during his input but elicited no action from the board.
“We need to decide with the cities of Aberdeen and Amory whether to get in or opt out on the legislation. We have until May 1. We need to make a sound decision for the best interest of the county,” he said.