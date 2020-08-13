ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors authorized and approved the retirement of certain outstanding bonds of Monroe Regional Hospital Aug. 3 that have been paid off.
Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer said the escrow agreement was set up for calling bonds and is required to give bond holders a 30-day notice of any action that would be taken. The firm of Hancock Whitney of Jackson was selected to be the escrow agent taking custody for the bonds until they mature in 2026.
“It takes them off our books,” Boozer said.
Last summer, the board of supervisors approved to refinance the bonds, meaning tax savings for residents of the 3rd and 4th supervisors’ districts.
In other business, board attorney David Houston responded to a question about a piece of state legislation – Marsy’s Law – originally introduced to the board at its previous meeting.
It would inform victims and their families of accused offenders’ court proceedings in felony and misdemeanor cases and allow for potential restitution.
Houston reported that according to a telephone call he made to District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan, the legislation was approved by the House but died in the Senate.
Supervisors approved for District 3 Supervisor Rubel West to make a rural recreation donation to the Hamilton High School band boosters for the replacement of a sousaphone and baritone saxophone.