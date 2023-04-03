ABERDEEN – During its March 25 meeting, the board of supervisors authorized components of American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects at Monroe Regional Hospital and rural areas served by Amory’s water department.
Board attorney David Houston asked for authority for an asbestos study to be completed through engineers associated with the Aberdeen hospital project, in addition to authority for the sewer part of the project to move forward.
Houston said the sewer component looks to be less expensive than expected.
The county, City of Aberdeen and hospital are collaborating on several improvements at the facility, including plumbing and electrical upgrades.
“I got an email from [hospital CEO] Chris Chandler checking on the status of what‘s going on from our side, and he said they’ve already started landscaping and painting some rooms to put some skin the game themselves,” he said.
As far as the Amory project to improve pumping stations in Becker, Houston said the city has experienced recent well issues and doesn’t have funds to contribute to the project. He suggested for the county to provide ARPA funds towards the project in the form of a grant.
“I’d like to get authority to do a new resolution and a new contract that we want this to be a grant not to exceed $214,000 for one and $274,000 for the other,” Houston said.
His request was approved.
County road manager Daniel Williams’ request to advertise for the next five bridges to be repaired from the county’s list was approved. He said Phillips Contracting is close to finishing one round of bridge repairs.
He also updated board members about upcoming work mostly through Murphy Paving for road repairs. There are marks on several roads to denote base failures.
“If you see orange marks on our roads, like Greenbriar, Old 25, Lake Monroe and Coontail, that’s it. We’re doing Egypt Road. They’re doing base repairs and hopefully within the next two or three weeks, they’ll do work at Hatley,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Williams mentioned recent work at an intersection in Hatley, thanking the sheriff’s office for helping block traffic. He noted the high traffic count of bigger trucks through that area.
“It’s something we may want to go back and revisit to put a weight limit on those particular roads,” Williams said. “For instance, with timber being cut above Fulton, they’re coming down and cutting across Smithville and South Hatley to take the timber to Gattman, when they could go up Highway 23 and stay on state highways instead of tearing up our roads.”
Ward 3 Supervisor Rubel West gave a recap from a recent training session pertaining to veterans services and said $14 million in federal payroll is coming in annually to Monroe County’s veterans.
“That’s one of the biggest industries when it comes to generating payroll,” he said. “When we’re looking at our veterans services officers, we’re getting a really big bang for our buck.”
West briefly mentioned two bills recently passed through the Mississippi Legislature, one dealing with garbage and another pertaining to mental health response.
“I think they’re making crisis intervention training mandatory, which we’ve already got six,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook of deputies already certified in that area.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said a new section for the Monroe County Recreational Trail was added to the county’s website.
Each supervisor donated $100 from his rural recreation account to sponsor Miss Monroe County Teen USA Anna Grace McGonagill in this week’s Miss Mississippi USA pageant.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware donated $1,000 from his rural recreation funds to the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s baseball program.
Board president Hosea Bogan was approved to donate $6,000 from his rural recreation funds to the Monroe County Training Center/West Amory High School scholarship program.
