Last week, the board of supervisors authorized steps for an asbestos survey and sewer project at Monroe Regional Hospital, in addition to a resolution regarding a grant for water improvements for rural areas served by the Amory Utilities Department. Both projects are funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During its March 25 meeting, the board of supervisors authorized components of American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects at Monroe Regional Hospital and rural areas served by Amory’s water department.

