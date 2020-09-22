ABERDEEN – During its Sept. 8 meeting, the board of supervisors approved the low bid of $77,516.83 submitted by A&W Construction of Corinth for debris removal on Wilson Creek in the Hamilton area.
The other five bids opened during the board’s previous meeting Aug. 21 ranged from $140,000 to $391,000.
“I talked to the contractor, who was way under in his bid, and he’s comfortable with it,” said county engineer Kyle Strong. “I asked if they can’t do it and leave the job, would the other $300,000 still be there to hire someone to finish it and was told the money should still be in there for this project should something go wrong.”
The project is for 50 working days, covering six miles.
“There are places where you’ll glide through and do basically nothing and there are places where there may be a fair bit,” said county road manager Daniel Williams. “It’s where the tornado touched down and you’ve got more debris. If you think about the rainfall we’ve had the last three or four months, it’s not just terrible because I haven’t gotten any calls about water getting in fields and washing row crops.”
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said this project may be an eye-opener about any potential bids being inflated for projects.
Bids were taken under advisement for the purchase of new trucks for the supervisors. County administrator Bob Prisock said Larry Clark Chevrolet presented the low bid of $29,880. He expected the bid to be closer to $35,000.
Later in the meeting, Prisock said the phone system at the Monroe County Courthouse is expected to be switched back to its old format within the next month, which should alleviate issued experienced several times in the past few months.
He also updated the board on CARES Act funds received by the county and he had already sent submittals for salaries for county emergency management agency director Donna Sanderson, Tanya Willems of the county’s 911 office and coroner Alan Gurley and also a console system and software for 911. He was making another submittal later that day for various supplies such as plexiglass for safety barriers at county buildings.
During his input, Bogan asked for CARES Act funds to be directed to complete a project on McAllister Road, which was approved.
Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright was asked about this year’s land sale, held in late August.
“We had 1,736 parcels,” she said. “The overbids were $100,808. It ended up lasting four days. We had several that were struck to the state. We had 200 or better less go than last year, and it still took longer this time. We had more overbids this year.”
Board attorney David Houston told supervisors a smoke-free ordinance for the county requested by the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Monroe and Itawamba Counties is comprehensive and the board may want to do some drafting if it chooses to pass it.
“There are quite a number of other counties that have chosen to do it and there are others who didn’t too,” Houston said.
Most Monroe County municipalities have passed similar ordinances making them smoke-free, which forbids smoking inside businesses and at city-owned locations such as City Halls.
In other business, the board approved to issue warrants on the county’s general fund payable to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, the National Guard units in Aberdeen and Amory, Safe Haven, Sally Kate Winters Family Services and the supervisors’ rural recreation fund. The action was taken as part of a closeout on the current fiscal year.
The board also approved $75,000 in annual contributions towards Itawamba Community College’s tuition program.
Supervisors approved rubbish disposal industrial receipts totaling $4,009, the solid waste account adjustment through Three Rivers Planning and Development District totaling $1,450, the daily log of meals totaling 11,243 and the reimbursement report for the Monroe County Detention Center totaling $23,945, which were all reflective of August.