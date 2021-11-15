ABERDEEN – With results of U.S. Census counts comes the task of redistricting, which was a topic of discussion during Nov. 1’s board of supervisors meeting.
Board president Joseph Richardson said the county needs to pursue redistricting, which is the process of redrawing district lines for national, state and local elected officials. All district lines must be reviewed after the census to meet strict requirements for population equality and voting rights protections.
“It’s a pretty complex process. All districts need to be equally represented. We have used consultants from Three Rivers Planning and Development Authority in the past,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
County officials talked about not only lower census counts for Monroe County but also methods used to gather information for the 2020 census.
Alternative methods to traditional door-to-door visits are thought to have skewed the results. The supervisors’ consensus was that pandemic protocol prevented census workers from being able to tabulate accurate numbers.
Deputy chancery clerk Darlene Stockton said the number of residents decreased in all five of Monroe County’s districts, with District 4 especially being hit hard.
“Preliminary numbers from the 2020 census show that Monroe County lost about 2,000 residents,” said board attorney David Houston.
According to results released in August, the county’s population was 34,180 residents, compared to 36,989 reported through the 2010 census.
John Allmond, who headed up the county’s census committee, said the pandemic intervened with the normal process of gathering information.
“We had schools, churches and libraries set up to gather data, but all that got set aside when COVID hit,” he said after the meeting.
In other business during last week’s meeting, Houston said Congress is taking steps to broaden the scope of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to include infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.
“Just when you don’t think you can’t do that, the focus of a lot of our projects could change,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West mentioned four bridges in his district that are badly in need of repairs.
“We’ve got to do something. The clock is ticking,” he said.
In a separate road-related matter, supervisors approved an order directing county clerk Ronnie Boozer to establish the 2021 Monroe County Road Improvements Fund for depositing funds received from the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration for repairs, upgrades and improvements to Chapel Grove and Bishop roads.
Supervisors also approved to reappoint Carl Cadden to another four-year term as commissioner representing Monroe County on the Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors.
The board also approved an order observing upcoming holidays, including Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 23 and 24 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 for New Year’s. County offices will be closed those days.