ABERDEEN – Discussion during Nov. 28’s board of supervisors meeting focused on the Prairie Industrial Site, which the county continues to improve to attract potential new business.
“We are waiting on a quote for fence repairs around Building One, while (the tenant) in Building Three requested power to be hooked up,” said county administrator Bob Prisock, who is awaiting a quote from 4-County Electric Power Association for the cost. “We’ll have to decide whether we will hook it up or they will.”
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West shared the scope of the project after the meeting.
“The first phase was to get our share of the ownership of the Holley Building conveyed to the City of Aberdeen in exchange for granting the supervisors sole ownership of the industrial park. We can’t get grants for the site if we have multiple owners,” he said.
The second phase involved a general cleanup of the site. The third phase will be upgrading utilities, beginning with the installation of a gas line. This phase was approved following an executive session last week.
The fourth phase will involve upgrades to other utilities and paving repairs.
“The property is not competitive as it is now. We’re focusing on recruiting small businesses to occupy most of the buildings,” West said.
In other business, board of supervisors president Hosea Bogan addressed the recent mass layoff of United Furniture Industries’ entire workforce, which included a large number of employees from Monroe County.
"It was out of our control but it was an unprofessional way to (send out communication) at midnight to employees who were unaware that anything major was coming. It was a total shock not only to the employees but also to those outside the company,” he said.
In other business, board attorney David Houston gave an update on American Rescue Plan Act projects for rural areas served by Aberdeen’s water system and improvements for the Monroe Regional Hospital.
He said the state granted approval to execute the interlocal agreements for both projects.
“We need to sit down with the city to see what they can put into these projects. They’ve got a lot more tied up in the water project but, at the same time, they did not get their grant from the state in the first round of grants. They will apply to get the grant in the second round. Until that happens, the water project is going to be on hold. Grants will make or break the entire project,” he said.
Houston estimated the cost of the water project at $1.8 million or more. Plans for the hospital call for primarily upgrading the mechanical systems.
“We want to ensure that all mechanical systems operate safely,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
West cautioned that the scope of the project needs to be sharply defined.
“We don’t want to build a new facility and be left hanging with it,” he said.
During Dec. 9's meeting, supervisors adopted a resolution for Tupelo engineering firm Corbett Legge & Associates to develop the project.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.