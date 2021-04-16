ABERDEEN – For the second time in a week, the board of supervisors had a lengthy discussion April 9 about delinquent garbage bills attached to certain addresses. The county’s total in delinquent garbage bills is approximately $839,000.
For months, residents have complained to county officials about not being able to purchase their license plates due to delinquent garbage bills linked to their addresses. In some cases, it could’ve been a previous renter who didn’t pay garbage bills and in other cases, it could have been an oversight in a title search for the property.
After discussing separate delinquent bill instances, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West suggested for the county to hire someone to track down delinquent garbage bills.
“We’ve got to figure out some way that whoever this was, we hold them accountable,” he said in reference to one particular complaint.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware suggested for the county to consider for a collection company to provide the service for a percentage. Board president Joseph Richardson noted such companies have a presence at supervisor conferences.
Board attorney David Houston said the county has signed contracts for court fine collections in the past.
“If they get the gravy, we get the gravy. Most of these complaints we get are by legitimate upstanding people who want to do right. I want to put some heat on the other folks somehow,” West said.
Supervisors expressed frustration about the state law attaching delinquent garbage bills to the address rather than to the individuals that create them.
“What the lawmakers did required no thinking. They didn’t want to spend time looking for these people. ‘Let’s get the landowner and we’ve got them,’” said District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan.
On another topic, Sheriff Kevin Crook is one of 36 sheriffs nationwide selected for the FBI’s inaugural leadership class for smaller departments.
“They do this for big departments like New York and L.A.,” he said. “I’m excited to meet the sheriff of Humboldt County, California, who will be there, of [Netflix series] ‘Murder Mountain.’ I’ve watched that documentary, and it’s very intriguing. They have 280-something missing people in their county. It’s four times as big as us and 80 percent forest, where all the marijuana grows in California.”
Supervisors approved for him to attend the course, and the FBI has already approved his flight and hotel accommodations.
The board approved an order receiving Tronox’s application for 10-year tax exemption totaling $21,006,579.83.
“We harp a lot about new jobs but for industries to make that kind of investment like Tronox and Westlake, there are other places here that make millions of dollars in investments and they’re going to be here for a long time,” Richardson said.
Later in the meeting, West said Kemira plans to invest in improvements in the future, adding its plant manager has interest in potential of the Port of Aberdeen.
An initial public hearing was held regarding the county’s consideration in applying for a Mississippi Development Authority Small Cities Community Development Block Grant for as much as $600,000 for a Quincy Water Association project. Four residents alongside West Road have requested water service.
During his input, West talked about the Wilson Creek cleanup project, saying the county needs to do a better job managing and monitoring progress on projects.
Supervisors approved for Richardson to make rural recreation fund donations to the Hatley Park and Recreation Department and to the Hatley and Smithville Parent Teacher Organizations.