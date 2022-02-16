ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors took action Feb. 11 for preliminary steps regarding a potential general obligation bond to improve roads and bridges at no cost to taxpayers. However, at this point, there’s no commitment to fully proceed with a bond, which would use internet sales taxes to fund infrastructure improvements.
Following a Feb. 7 presentation by Madison-based financial advisor Lynn Norris of Government Consultants, Inc., supervisors authorized him to investigate funding opportunities for projects available through internet sales tax proceeds.
He appeared before the board Feb. 11 with Elizabeth Clark of Butler Snow LLP who elaborated on the possibilities.
“These could be paid back by internet sales tax instead of putting on a special levy. The county wouldn’t have its taxes raised, but this is money for these particular projects. A lot of counties and cities around the state are doing this because the internet sales tax revenues have generated so much money that it provides the opportunity to use those funds instead of having a special tax levy,” she said.
Following a motion by District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and a second by District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, the board approved resolutions authorizing the employment of professionals in connection with issuing general obligation bonds and declaring the intention to issue general obligation bonds for the sale to Mississippi Development Bank. The aggregate amount is to not exceed $10 million. West’s motion was contingent that the county has no obligations to proceed with the bond.
Clark said the entire process takes three and a half months, which includes a March 11 opportunity for people to protest. If no protests are filed, the county could receive funds in early May, if supervisors approve to move forward with the bond.
There are time commitments as to when funds must be spent on projects, and the full $10 million amount does not have to be used at once.
County officials agreed a bond seems to be the best solution for needed road and bridge improvements.
In 2014, supervisors approved a countywide road bond issue, but this one would not impact taxpayers because of the influx of internet tax sales. Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer said the county received $1.5 million from internet sales tax last year.
Houston recommended Feb. 7 for the supervisors to put together wish lists to present to Williams for consideration.
“It’s a source you can adjust,” he said.
Ware supported Houston’s work to secure funding for the county, saying it’s a win-win.
“Improved roads bring in construction activity,” said board president Hosea Bogan, noting the number of new houses under construction in his district. “It wouldn’t happen if the roads weren’t repaired. It impacts the tax base in a positive way.”
Prairie Industrial Park
County administrator Bob Prisock expanded on a possibility of using vacant buildings at the Prairie Industrial Park for a museum, presenting a slideshow of images of existing conditions and historical pictures.
“This building was a telephone headquarters during the war,” he said of space used by the Gulf Ordnance Plant during World War II.
Prisock is in contact with Belinda Stewart Architects to recruit its interest in doing restoration consulting to repurpose the building as a local history museum. Further action is still pending as Prisock awaits response from the firm.
“I think it’s a great idea to provide something where people driving by can stop in and visit,” Ware said.
Moon’s OK Tire owner Dennis Moon met with the board during an executive session regarding property at the Prairie Industrial Park and explained his desire to locate a new business recycling used rubber tires to reduce landfill waste.
“He has a very environmentally positive business going forward. We will work arrangements with him toward leasing some buildings where he can start up his enterprise. He said he had about six employees to start with and planned to grow from there,” Houston said in open session.
Part-time training academy
Sheriff Kevin Crook provided an update on the construction of the new part-time training academy, yielding the floor to Major Billy Richey, Jr. for details.
“The construction of the 6,000-square-foot building is estimated to be around $150,000. That’s pouring the slab and erecting the structure,” he said.
Richey estimated the construction of the parking lot and other dirt work to be another $50,000. He estimated the total cost to be approximately $225,000.
“We will have an office, locker room, bathrooms and a 30-by-30 classroom finished to specifications for special operations training. The majority of the interior finishing work will be completed with inmate labor,” he said.
Richardson brought up the matter of cleaning up a vacant parcel of land alongside True Temper Circle, which is jointly owned by the City of Amory. A contractor approached him about getting the land prepared to put on the market for potential industrial development.
“We will get the chamber of commerce involved in trying to find a small business to locate there. It’s grown up over the years due to lack of maintenance, and nothing’s ever going to be done, leaving it the way it is,” he said.
Crook also said his department recently began COVID-19 testing, which has been beneficial in a number of ways.
“It’s helping us out a lot. We’re moving inmates through without having to hold them in quarantine. We saved $270 just in the first week and could result in savings of $800 to $1,000 a month if [the pandemic] holds out into the summer,” he said.
Managing editor Ray Van Dusen contributed to this story.