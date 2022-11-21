ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors continued discussion Nov. 7 regarding their desire to see the originally planned four-lane project of the Highway 25 bypass around Amory come to reality. In August, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West brought up the need for a status update from state officials on the bypass.
Last week, he mentioned a letter sent from county administrator Bob Prisock to state representatives and senators with jurisdiction in Monroe County regarding the project. It was noted District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan was the only one who responded.
“I think we need to send the same letter to the northern district highway commissioner,” West said.
District 2 Supervisor Billy Richey agreed with West’s concerns.
“That project has not been completed like they told us before. They need to complete that one before they start another one. All the property has already been bought, and all the houses have been moved. It’s still easier for traffic coming to Amory to come up Highway 125,” he said.
In other business, county engineer Kyle Strong said work is completed on the nature trail run near the Monroe County Airport. Prisock said road signs need to be placed to give direction to the trail.
County road manager Daniel Williams said since Highway 25 is the closest major road to the trail, permits need to be secured from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to place signage.
Supervisors also reflected on the Mississippi Association of Supervisors 2022 Fall Educational Workshop in Natchez they recently attended.
“I thought it was a good conference. They discussed providing adequate broadband services across the state,” said board president Hosea Bogan, adding he expressed ongoing needs for the county. “I wanted to make sure that they know that Monroe County is underserved.”
He promised to continue his efforts to ensure Monroe County’s needs are noted and addressed.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware endorsed joining forces with neighboring counties to emphasize the need for adequate broadband services in rural counties.
