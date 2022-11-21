mcj-2022-11-16-news-monday-supervisors

The board of supervisors discussed ongoing efforts last week to receive an update on plans for four-laning the Highway 25 bypass around Amory.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors continued discussion Nov. 7 regarding their desire to see the originally planned four-lane project of the Highway 25 bypass around Amory come to reality. In August, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West brought up the need for a status update from state officials on the bypass.

