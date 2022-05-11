ABERDEEN – After lengthy conversation and differing views, the board of supervisors decided May 2 to not opt out of Mississippi’s medical marijuana legislation as the deadline to act on the measure lapsed early last week.
Board members listening to an impassioned plea from Ron Thornton by phone to not opt out of the measure. His hopes in the benefits to the county and city of Aberdeen by participating in medical marijuana drew skepticism from District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
“I’ve heard that the lottery was going to fix everything. I heard that casinos were going to do it and now I’ve heard that medical marijuana is going to rebuild Aberdeen. I’m not looking at medical marijuana from the financial standpoint of financial gains for the county,” West said.
He expressed his fear that participating in medical marijuana would take the county down the slippery slope to eventually legalizing recreational marijuana.
“There is no guidance available from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on medical use of marijuana. The same people that are advocating the use of medical marijuana never took the COVID shot, which was recommended by the CDC,” said West, who made a motion for the board to temporarily opt out of the measure pending further research.
His motion died for lack of a second.
“I’m torn about this. I need more time. I find that this legislation as written heavily favors growers and dispensaries and I’m against it,” he said.
Comments offered from other supervisors suggested the vote would have been close had it come to that point.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware raised the point that the current measure is different from the measure previously approved by voters.
“I can’t do anything about this. I think we need to let it ride,” he said.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey concurred, saying he couldn’t arrive at an opinion to determine a decision on his part.
Board attorney David Houston offered something for board members to consider from another meeting he attended.
“It was said that if we opt out now, people that are going to invest will go to counties that are opting in, and you can almost write yourself off forever,” he said.
Board president Hosea Bogan was not persuaded.
“I don’t care how much money you have. Money is not the cure. It might look good from the start but in the end, you’ll find trouble. We, as individuals, must take a stand,” he said.
Bogan elaborated on a verse of scripture from the epistle of 1 Timothy that says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power (to overcome obstacles) and of love (to do what’s right) and of a sound mind (to seek divine guidance).”
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson rounded out the discussion by sharing a personal experience of his own, referring to his mother who has battled multiple sclerosis for 14 years.
“This bill is what has been handed to us to play ball with, and I’m not going to vote against it. We will never agree on it entirely. I’m not voting for any more measures that will send our citizens out of our county to spend their money. I want Monroe County to be open for business,” he said.
During May 6’s board of supervisors meeting, Houston was approved to do legal work associated with a potential countywide ordinance dealing with medical marijuana.
“I’m in a network with county board attorneys who communicate on a daily basis with problems they see. I know a few counties like DeSoto County, Harrison County and Forrest County are talking about putting together a county ordinance for cannabis regulation,” he said, recommending Monroe County to do the same.
In other business, Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott requested the county’s assistance in $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help address pressing needs with public water projects in Aberdeen, Prairie and Egypt.
“The two projects are an elevated 200,000-gallon water tank to serve the Egypt community and the repair of buildings at Aberdeen and Prairie’s water wells that are dilapidated,” said Stanley Spradling of Calvert Spradling Engineers.
The total price tag for the projects is projected to be $4 million. Other funding sources require matching funds, and application periods have very limited windows of opportunity.
The board voted unanimously to grant the mayor’s request.