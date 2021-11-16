ABERDEEN – Discussion during Nov. 5’s board of supervisors meeting was weighted on the best way to approach American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from an administrative standpoint.
The bulk of discussion pertained to potential rural water association projects with some of the funds, which posed the question of how far the county’s engineering services can reach.
“We do work for several water associations but we haven’t had any come to us yet,” said James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers regarding ARPA funds.
County officials later stated the rural water associations should use their own engineers because of the familiarity of their systems. It was noted the procurement process associated with ARPA funds should resolve engineering questions.
In terms of facilitating funds, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the county wants to try streamlining the administrative process, asking if Cook Coggin can assist in administering funds.
Board president Joseph Richardson said the discussion process in finding the right administrative agent isn’t as complicated as county officials made it out to be.
“All we need is a good administrator and we’re done. We need to get with Three Rivers and once they come up with their process for their administrator, that’s all. Once we get an administrator we trust who has our back and does right and will be there if there ever is a hiccup, Three Rivers is going to be there,” he said. “It’s not going to be a lot on us because the law is going to spell out that administrator’s role.”
Board attorney David Houston said the county has to go through the process carefully, saying money to rural water associations could be handled as grants. He rehashed information he stated during last Monday’s meeting about a bill in the Senate that could change the dynamic of how ARPA can be spent.
“It could basically allow the counties to spend up to $10 million as governmental money, which could cut through a lot of this stuff. We’ve got to figure out how that’s going to work,” Houston said.
Richardson said while he’s favorable of spending money to better county roads, he wants to put funding into projects that have been committed.
“It’s just a roundtable discussion here; we’re trying to figure out what’s best. We’ve got to feel like that money’s spent right. Years from now, we don’t want anybody coming back on us saying that this money was spent wrong,” he said.
In other business, the board approved to publish a notice regarding Thanksgiving holiday garbage pickup, which impacts Monroe County and City of Amory solid waste customers.
Garbage normally picked up on Thursdays in Amory will be picked up the following day, Nov. 26. Monroe County customers who normally have their garbage picked up on Thursdays will have it picked up the following Monday, Nov. 29.
Supervisors also approved an order receiving and depositing industrial dumping receipts totaling $5,155 and the Monroe County Detention Center’s daily log of meals, which totaled 11,334.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware said he has spoken with Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert about a generator previously purchased for his department but was never received. Richardson suggested checking with Monroe County 911 and purchasing agent Carl Cadden on its whereabouts.
The board also approved for Ware to make a rural recreation fund donation for an Aberdeen High School JROTC Veterans Day luncheon.
During his input, county administrator Bob Priscock said he expected the county’s new website to go live during the weekend. He also discussed ongoing problems at an illegal dumping site alongside Old Magnolia Highway outside of Prairie.